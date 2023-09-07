Terre Haute South and West Vigo picked up victories in girls high school soccer Tuesday night.
- Terre Haute South 6, Monrovia 3 — At South, Breena Ireland had a hat trick to lead the Braves to a nonconference win.
Ireland scored South's opening goal, assisted by Mallory Rich. Alayla Connelly and Cassidy Pettijohn got the next two, Ireland the fourth and sixth, and Ellie Luken had a goal assisted by Kennidy Dillion.
Now 8-0-1, South has a big conference match Wednesday at Bloomington South.
- West Vigo 5, North Putnam 0 — At Roachdale, Lily Krause had four saves as the Vikings won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Masyn Fisk put the Vikings on the board first. Jessa Bark scored, assisted by Dusty Welker, and then Welker tallied on an assist from Chloe Guevara. Alivia Stark had the last two scores for the Vikings.
Now 4-5, West Vigo plays Monday at South Vermillion.
In prep boys soccer:
• Northview 3, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the visiting Knights scored three first-half goals to secure a Western Indiana Conference win over the host Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Sullivan scored on a second-half penalty kick.
Prep Tennis
• West Vigo 5, Brown County 0 — At Ellettsville, West Vigo got a No. 1 singles victory from Brandon Dailey and his teammates followed suit as the Vikings got their third Western Indiana Conference victory of the season on Wednesday.
West Vigo (3-5 overall, 3-3 WIC) plays host to White River Valley at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Singles — Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Jack Sichting (BC) 6-0, 6-2; Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Owen East (BC) 6-4, 6-4; Bennett Evans (WV) def. Brandon Saechao (BC) 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Jon Kirchhofer/Jax Burt (BC) 6-1, 6-0; Jack Readinger/Briston Pape (WV) def. Trevor Shields/Cord Smith (BC) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
JV — West Vigo won 1-0.
• Arrows win back-to-back days — Sullivan's boys team beat visiting Vincennes Lincoln 4-1 on Wednesday, one day after blanking visiting Owen Valley 4-0 in a rain-shortened match on Tuesday.
Sullivan raised its records to 12-4 overall and 6-0 in the Western Indiana Conference going into Saturday's 10 a.m. match at WIC rival Indian Creek.
Wednesday
Sullivan 4, Vincennes Lincoln 1
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Gus McCrary (V), 6-4, 7-5; Drew Baker (S) def. Joshua Clegg (V), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Luke Hall (V), 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles — Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S) def. Cayden McCrary/Jayden Ray (V), 7-6 (7-0), 3-6, 6-2; Brett Turpin/Joel Sanders (V) def. Spencer Hanks/Andrew Jackson (S), 6-2, 6-4.
Tuesday
Sullivan 4, Owen Valley 0
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Caleb Bixler (OV), 6-3, 6-1; Drew Baker vs. Kaden Hamilton (Baker led 7-5, 3-2 when rain stopped match); Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Sean Goss (OV), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S) def. Cooper King/Michael Hinshaw (OV), 6-3, 6-1; Sam Couch/Spencer Hanks (S) def. Kolby Brown/Kyvan Manning (OV), 6-1, 6-1.
In prep girls play:
• Mattoon 8, Paris 1 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers got a No. 2 singles victory from Graci Watson, but visiting Mattoon carried the other singles and doubles matches Wednesday afternoon, including a No. 1 singles win from the Green Wave's state qualifier Lily Gregory.
Singles — Lily Gregory (M) def. Emerson Barrett (P) 7-5, 6-2; Graci Watson (P) def. Gracie Willingham (M) 6-2, 6-3; Avery Boyer (M) def. Bella Moreschi (P) 6-4, 6-3; Kam Lathrop (M) def. Myah Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-2; Ellie Miller (M) def. Shelby Fry (P) 7-5, 5-7, 10-1; Ava Butler (M) def. Ava Barrett (P) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Boyer/Lathrop (M) def. E. Barrett/Watson (P) 6-2, 6-4; Gregory/Willingham (M) def. Moreschi/Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-2; Butler/Avery Gill (M) def. Fry/A. Barrett (P) 6-0, 6-3.
College track
• Sycamores add sprints coach — Former Wagner University assistant coach Julian Harvey has joined the staff of the Indiana State University running teams.
“From the moment Coach Harvey stepped on campus for his interview, it felt like he was a part of our family,” said ISU track and field/cross country program director and coach Angie Martin. “His personality and work ethic fit the goals of our staff. He was a tremendous athlete and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. He has had increasing success as a coach and I know that our sprint squad will continue to grow under his tutelage.”
Harvey comes to Terre Haute from Wagner, where he was an assistant track and field coach for the Seahawks from 2021-23 and worked with the sprints, jumps, hurdles and relay groups. During his time on Staten Island, Wagner captured back-to-back NEC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships, while the Seahawks also earned their best NEC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championship finish in program history with a runner-up result at the 2023 NEC Indoor Championships. Harvey was part of the NEC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Coaching Staffs of the Year in 2022 and 2023.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the staff here at Indiana State University,” Harvey said. “ISU has an exuberant amount of success on and off of the track and I am eager to get started working with the administration, staff and student-athletes."
