Wayne Newton Post 346 picked up a pair of American Legion baseball road victories this week, winning 10-7 at Danville on Wednesday and 9-6 at Crawfordsville on Thursday.
The Saturday doubleheader against Lafayette at Don Jennings Field had to be canceled, however. Next action for the local team, now 12-5, is a noon doubleheader at home Sunday against Lake Station.
Cade Moore pitched four innings of scoreless relief on Wednesday to enable Post 346 to overcome an early deficit at Danville.
Caden Mason was 2 for 4 with three RBI; Jayson Cottrell 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs; Gavin Morris 1 for 3 with a homer and two runs; Caleb Stultz 1 for 4 with two runs; and Kade Kline 1 for 4 with two RBI.
At Crawfordsville, Cottrell pitched five hitless innings with eight strikeouts as Post 346 built an early 9-1 lead.
Cottrell was also 3 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBI, while Alex Karr was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple and Tyler Will was 1 for 4 with a double.
I I I
In other baseball:
• North 12s start 2-0 — At Danville, the North Little League All-Stars took a pair of one-sided wins earlier this week and faced Brownsburg late Thursday night.
On Monday, North beat Eagle Creek 16-2 as Lawson Shepperd struck out six in three innings and had two hits; Brayden Dean was 3 for 3 with his first career homer and four RBI; Trent Crowder was 2 for 3 with four RBI; and Landon Justice, Jaxson Ellsworth, Gavin Belleu and Aiden Dean had two hits each.
On Wednesday, North beat Tri-West 16-0 as Brayden Dean continued his hot streak with a 3-for-4 game, another homer and four RBI. Brayden Dean also struck out seven in three innings, while Crowder was 4 for 4 and Shepperd, Ellsworth and Justice had two hits each.
Academics
• MVC honors — Indiana State had 239 honorees among more than 2,000 who were selected this week to the Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll.
Earning the highest academic honor, the President's Council Academic Excellence Award, were 17 Sycamores: Garrett Wagner, men's track and cross country; Lauren Green, women's golf; Jensen Margheim, women's soccer; Erin Sweda, women's soccer; Danielle Varner, women's soccer; Amanda Guercio, softball; Alexis McCullough, softball; Lexi Siwek, softball; Caitlin Mansker, women's swimming and diving; Megan Schade, women's swimming and diving; Kerry Tepe, women's swimming and diving; Gabrielle Brown, women's track and cross country; Michaella Burchett, women's track and cross country; Claire Collins, women's track and cross country; Kaitlyn Davis, women's track and cross country; Taylor Pierce, women's track and cross country; and Danielle Spring, women's track and cross country.
• Conley and King earn district honors — Rose-Hulman's Lauren Conley and Brendan King have earned spots on the NCAA Division III Academic All-District At-Large Team.
Conley was team captain for the women's golf team that finished 14th in the Division III National Championships recently. She has been part of two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship teams and has a grade-point average of 3.96 in civil engineering.
King is a four-time HCAC event champion in men's swimming, including this season's 200 freestyle. He has a 4.00 gpa in electrical engineering and mathematics.
Golf
• Ace at Hulman — At Hulman Links, Bob Michaels had a hole-in-one recently on the 130-yard fourth hole.
Michaels used a 6-wood for the shot, witnessed by Ray Broshar and Bill Treash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.