Terre Haute’s Evan Austin put himself in a good position to win a gold medal Friday morning.
Austin won his heat in the 50 butterfly S7 class on Thursday (Terre Haute time) at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Austin turned in a heat-winning time of 29.71 seconds, a .19-second margin over second-place Wei Soong Toh of Singapore.
Austin’s heat time was the best of any of the competitors in the S7 class. Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov won the second heat with a time of 29.91.
The 50 fly is Austin’s best event. He won the World Championship in the discipline in 2019.
Austin will compete in the final on Friday morning as he seeks his first-ever Paralympic gold medal. Earlier in the Paralympics, Austin won a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle.
The other Paralympics competitor with a local tie — Indiana State’s Noah Malone — competed in a 400-meter relay heat after the Tribune-Star’s deadline on Thursday night. If his team advanced, he will compete in the final on Friday morning.
Football
• ISU to play North Alabama in 2022 — Indiana State and the University of North Alabama announced the addition of a Sycamores home football game to open the 2022 season on Thursday.
North Alabama will make the trip to Memorial Stadium for a Thursday night kickoff on September 1, 2022. It will mark the first meeting between the two respective teams in their program histories.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming North Alabama and for closing out the nonconference portion of the 2022 season,” Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “UNA is a quality opponent with a good history.”
and having them come to Terre Haute will provide a boost to our home schedule. We look forward to great game.”
North Alabama is in their final season transitioning to the NCAA Division I FCS level after a storied history at the Division II level. The Lions currently compete as an affiliate member with the Big South Conference, but will be joining the newly-formed ASUN/WAC AQ7 starting in 2022.
The addition of the North Alabama game completes Indiana State’s nonconference schedule for the 2022 season. The Sycamores will travel to Purdue on Sept. 10 and welcome Montana to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17. The full 2022 schedule will be released at a later date.
ISU is currently on a bye week following the season-opening 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores are back in action next weekend as ISU makes its first road trip of the season heading to Evanston, Ill. and Ryan Field for a noon ET kickoff at Northwestern. The game will be carried live on the Big Ten Network and 105.5 The Legend.
Soccer
• ISU 1, Furman 0 — At Greenville, S.C., Mackenzie Kent’s 25-yard smash sent the Sycamores past the host Paladins in a nonconference match Thursday.
Maddie Alexander earned the clean sheet in goal with four saves.
ISU (2-3) ended a three-match skid. The Sycamores next play at UNC Asheville on Sunday.
