Sullivan picked up its second victory of the boys high school tennis season Tuesday, beating host South Vermillion 5-0.
Coach Wes Kirk’s Golden Arrows are now 2-1 for the season.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Walt Beardsley (SV), 6-0, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Luke Guinn (SV), 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Pinkston (S) def. Elijsha Lorey (SV), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jayden Scott-Carter Mischler (S) def. Zane Matherly/Brayson Shoults (SV), 6-1, 6-0; Sam Couch-Andrew Jackson (S) def. Landon Downs-Cael Buddle (SV), 6-0, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan plays plays host to Terre Haute North at 5 p.m., past the time of publication.
Soccer
• Sullivan 1, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Sullivan, a first-half goal by Uriel Martinez helped the host Golden Arrows come away with a tie against Vincennes Rivet on Tuesday. The Patriots evened the score with a second-half penalty kick.
Golf
— At Rea Park, current standing after the end of the second half: Preferred Painting 393, Friendly Family Dentistry 363, Ag Electric & Automation 359, Rick’s Smokehouse 341, Blackhawk Community Church 339, Applehouse 323, ACS 306. Low Gross: Bob Munoz 37. Low Net: Randy Hankins 33, Jack Owens 33, Bob Munoz 33, Vern Tincher 33, John Hayes 33.
At Rea Pak, the scorers this week, low gross: Beth Lowe 89, low net: Toni Johnson 67 and birdie on 1st hole and low putts: Pat Cannon 28.{/li}
- The Terre Haute City Men’s Golf City Championship will be held at Idle Creek on Friday, Rea Park on Saturday and at Hulman Links on Sunday. There are two divisions, age 59 and younger and 60 and older. Entry cost is $125, call Idle Creek 812-299-4653 for more info.
College Baseball
- Redshirt freshman baseball player Jordan Austin earned an end-of-the year Appalachian League honor on the all-league team. Austin hit .323 (43-for-133) with 22 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 35 games. The outfielder hit one home run, one triple and seven doubles and had 16 RBIs.
He finished sixth in the Appy League in hits and ninth in average, registering 11 multi-hit games. Austin recorded three hits on Opening Day and his final game of the season.
He had a season-high four hits (4-for-5) against Kingsport on July 26 and hit his only home run the next day at Kingsport. Austin went 1-for-3 in the League All-Star Game, starting in center field and batting ninth.
College Volleyball
Sycamores volleyball will kickoff their 2023 year at 3 p.m. Saturday with an intersquad scrimmage at ISU Arena. The Trees have all six starters back in the fold.
