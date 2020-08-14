The Terre Haute Action Track will host Mountain Dew Family Night on Sunday with action in three classes.
The Midwest Sprint Car Series visits for the first time this summer, the Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifies will return after a show won by Will Krup on July 1, and the Indiana Late Model Series returns for the first time since 2017,
The event, promoted as usual by Track Enterprises, will take place with strict policing of head-count limits and sanitation guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear masks when they enter.
Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate on race day. Grandstand admission is $20, infield admission is $15 and children 11 and younger will be admitted free. Pit passes are $35.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with the grandstand open at 4. Hot laps begin at 6 and racing at 7.
Volleyball
• Cancellation — Saturday's match between North Putnam and South Vermillion has been canceled.
Golf
• Ace at the Landing — Bob Harvey got a hole-in-one recently on No. 8 at The Landing. Witnesses were Tom Sedletzeck and Rick Walton.
League results
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Women — Standings: Harden-C.Boyll 24, Patterson-Rusk 23, Padgett-Johnson 23, Hiatt-Torrence 23, Howard-Varble 23, S.Boyll-Cuvelier 22, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 21, Seeling-Atterson 20, Chiado-Brashier 20, Snow-Moreland 18, Mozley-Fenton 16, Horrall-Latta 7. Low gross: Shirley Padgett 38. Low net: Padgett 33, Mid Rusk 33. Birdies: Morgan Patterson (4), Padgett (1, 4 and 6).
Women's Rea Park 18-Hole — Low gross: Shirley Padgett 79. Low net: Pat Cannon 66. Birdies: Josie Thompson (6 and 13), Padgett (6). Chip-ins: Bev Dunbar (5), Thompson (6) Madonna Johnson (9). Low putts: Cannon 27.
Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 370, Modesitt-Emmert Realty 340, Kleptz Restaurant 338, Fairway Golf 320, Brashier Equipment 319, Advanced Chiropractic 310, Kroc's Butcher Shop 288, Riddell National Bank 275. Low gross: Suzanne Erwin 36. Low net: Donna Sumansky 25. Birdies: Erwin (1), Mardel Miller (9). Play of the Day: Erwin.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Wells Fargo 101, Terre Haute Savings Bank 99, Apple House 97, Blackhawk Community Church 92, RBW 87, L.U. 20 80, ACS Chiropractic 77, BaesIer's Market 71. Low gross: Ray Collns 40, Ernie Smith 40. Low net: Collins 30, Ray Ripple 31.
