Fourteen Indiana State Sycamores qualified to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Round May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The top 48 qualify in individual events and top 24 for relay teams for this stage. The top 12 finishers in each event at the East Preliminary Round will advance to the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Indiana State has one relay team that qualified, along with 12 entries in individual events.
In this Sycamore entourage, eight have prior NCAA Preliminary Round experience, with junior jumper Kevin Krutsch, junior sprinter Noah Malone, decorated sprinter JaVaughn Moore, senior thrower Brett Norton, junior jumper and hurdler Ryann Porter, junior thrower Wyatt Puff, sophomore vaulter William Staggs and senior jumper Trevor Thompson reaching the regional for a repeat appearance.
Indiana State’s highest ranked entry is the men’s 4x100-meter relay that clocked a season-best time of 39.77 seconds at the Drake Relays.
Moore, junior Daunte Majors, junior Isiah Thomas and Malone will compete and freshman Terrance O’Bannon is the alternate. These five rank among the MVC’s top 10 in the 100m.
Moore qualified for the 100m, with his season-best time of 10.22, tied for 31st, and looks to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor National Championships after earning Second Team All-America honors in the 60m at the 2023 NCAA Indoor National Championships.
Among the field events, high jumpers Krutsch and Thompson have the top seed marks for the Sycamores, with their season-best clearances of 6-111/2 at the MVC meet, tied for 19th in the region.
They will be joined in the event by Lawrence Mitchell, who recently came back from injury to clear 6-101/4 at the league meet.
Sycamore throwers had an unprecedented season and will have a chance to make noise on the national stage again with four qualifying for the NCAA East Preliminary.
Puff and junior Noah Bolt qualified in two events, each, with Puff’s discus mark of 185-5 ranked 20th.
Puff ranks 27th in the shot put at 60-1 3/4, while Bolt qualified in both the discus at 178-10 and hammer throw at 199-0. Brett Norton tied the school record in the shot put at 60-41/2 at the MVC Championships, and Elias Foor had a hammer at 198-8.
Staggs climbed to second in program history in the event outdoors at 17-41/4 after breaking the school mark indoors at 17-9. Staggs had a stretch of six straight weeks where he broke his personal record, and will have a chance to do so once more as the No. 23 seed in the event.
Porter has qualified for each of the last two NCAA National Championships. The two-time Honorable Mention All-American is tied for 28th in the triple jump at 42-2 and has had her best jumps of the season come at the conference and NCAA meets every season.
Prep basebal l
- The Braves rallied from an early 4-0 deficit with six runs of their own on Wednesday at South.
The Alices got an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning, but Braves reliever Brady Weindenbender closed down the uprising for the save. Starter Ayden Napier got the win for South, pitching six innings, striking out four Vincennes batters and walking two.
Brady Wilson homered for South, while Napier and Ross Olsen doubled. Olsen had two hits and an RBI and Wilson was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Weindenbender, Cam Hoke, Wilson, Ty Stultz, Nathan Wright and Cameron Ellis scored South’s runs.
Will Hambrick and Raden Benson had two RBI each for Vincennes.
- — At West Vigo, the host Vikings earned 16 hits and 10 walks in their 22nd victory of the season on Wednesday.
Jaydon Bradbury hit a grand slam home run and added a run-scoring triple for West Vigo. Gabe Skelton hit a grand slam and had an RBI double. Ben Kearns had two doubles, Grayson Porter had an RBI double, Kaleb Marrs went 1-for-1 with three RBI, Carter Murphy had two RBI, all for West Vigo. For Riverton Parke, Price was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
West Vigo (22-3) plays host to South Vermillion on Friday. Riverton Parke (13-11) plays host to Sullivan on Friday.
Prep softball
- — At Mitchell, the visiting Miners used a five-run third inning and shortstop Bradie Chambers’ bat to secure a win in their regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Chambers led Linton at the plate by going 4-for-4 with five RBI, three runs scored and two homers. Kylie Cooksey added three hits and two RBI, while Erin Elliott went 3-for-4, for Linton. Cooksey and Allyson Brownfield doubled for the Miners. Linton’s 16-hit offensive effort was backed by Claire Stanton’s seven-inning pitching performance, striking out two North Knox batters and walking just one.
Linton plays Mitchell at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 2A Linton Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.