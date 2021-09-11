Indiana State lost 1-0 at Toledo in women’s college soccer Friday night at Paul Hotmer Stadium.
The first half saw only six total shots from both teams, with five coming from Toledo. Maddie Alexander made three saves for the Sycamores and Emma Boutorwick recorded one save for the Rockets to bring match to a 0-0 tie at the half.
The match remained scoreless through 78 minutes until Toledo’s Claire Cahalan scored on a free kick from just outside the box to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead. The Rockets finished with 17 shot attempts on the night with eight being on goal. Stephanie Currie recorded five shot attempts to pace Toledo.
Indiana State was held to just three shot attempts with one on goal. Alexander finished with seven saves for the Sycamores.
The Sycamores will return home to Memorial Stadium to wrap up non-conference play at 1 p.m. Sunday against Saint Louis.
In high school soccer:
Thursday
Boys
• Terre Haute North 1, Bloomington North 0 — At Bloomington, Will Anders scored a first-period goal on an assist from Nicola Baiguini and Ridge Holder posted the shutout in goal as the Patriots earned a Conference Indiana victory.
• Bloomington South 4, Terre Haute South 2 — At South, the Braves held their visitors to one second-period goal but couldn't find the offense to come from behind in Conference Indiana play.
Girls
• Terre Haute North 4, Bloomington North 0 — At North, Caroline Gauer had a pair of goals in North's Conference Indiana win.
Volleyball
• Rose Hulman 3, Benedictine 2 — At Bloomington, Ill., the visiting Engineers picked up their third five-set win of the season by scores of 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 19-17.
Kate Wood led the Rose-Hulman offense with 16 kills at a .324 hitting percentage. Sophia Koop was also in double figures with 13 kills. Jillian Gregg and Elizabeth Canon added nine kills each.
Gregg recorded a match-high 27 assists and Sophia Harrison contributed 20 assists and a team-high three service aces to the victory. Allie Fults led the defensive front row effort with three total blocks.
Kylie Rathbun had a team-high 24 digs to lead three players in double figures. Koop added 17 digs, and Harrison had 11.
Rose-Hulman is 3-2 and has two more matches Saturday against No. 11 Ohio Northern and host Illinois Wesleyan.
Prep volleyball
Thursday
• Casey 2, Paris 0 — The Tigers opened their Little Illini season with a 25-16, 27-25 loss although Emily Wells had 10 assists and six kills, Samantha Kindred eight assists, Rachel Stone six digs and an ace, Kendra Young five kills and two aces and Jacoba Harcar four kills. Paris is 2-4 and 0-1.
Tennis
• Millikin 8, Rose-Hulman 1 — At the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center, the Engineer women opened their season with a loss to unbeaten Millikin.
Ella Dorfmueller picked up the Rose-Hulman victory at No. 3 singles, winning by default after splitting the first two sets.
Millikin improved to 3-0 on the season, while Rose-Hulman stands 0-1. The Engineers open Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at home at noon Saturday against Hanover.
In high school tennis:
Thursday
Newton 5, Casey 2
Singles — Emma Mason (C) def. Jessilyn Hall 6-2, 6-0; Emily Probst (N) def. Emily Sherwood 6-4, 7-5; Jean Lin (N) def. Sydney Carr 6-2, 6-1; Kaitlyn Olmstead (N) def. Addysen McDaniel 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Hall-Probst 6-0, 6-2; Lin-Olmstead (N) def. Carr-McDaniel 6-2, 6-2; Grace Warfel-Avery Zumbahlen (N) def. Caitlyn Cox-Ellie Shull 6-2, 6-1.
Prep golf
Thursday
Clay City 226, South Putnam 231
Clay City (226) — Demi Wolfe 54, Kelly Culver 56, Saydee Hauer 58, Ella James 58, Jenna Weiss 59, Morgan Withers 61.
