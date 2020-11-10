Saint Mary-of-the-Woods' women's basketball team fell to Indiana University-Southeast by a 69-39 count at SMWC's Hamilton Arena on Tuesday.
Despite a 12-point, nine-rebound, six-block effort from Allyson Hardiek and a 14-point, 10-rebound performance from Maggie Reimer, the Pomeroys were undone by 27.1% shooting and a 23-2 second-quarter explosion by the visiting Grenadiers, who improved to 3-1. IU-Southeast was led by 16 points from Lauren Lambdin.
The Pomeroys (0-3) will next play at Ohio Christian on Saturday.
I I I
In other basketball news:
• Northview 56, WRV 43 — At Switz City, the Knights improved to 2-1 with the nonconference victory over the Wolverines in a high school girls basketball contest.
WRV led early in the second quarter, but a 31-13 surge by Northview put the outcome out of any doubt.
The Knights are next scheduled to play at Riverton Parke next Tuesday. WRV (0-2) is scheduled to play at Sullivan next Tuesday.
• Middle school results — The following basketball results were reported on Monday.
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 39 (Higham 14), West Vigo 32 (Pugh 11, Fields 10).
Sixth-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 45 (Woodock 13, Hammond 11), West Vigo 31 (Daugherty 9); Woodrow Wilson 50 (Hammond 13, Sanders 11, Lewis 10), Sarah Scott 11 (Ward 6), last week.
