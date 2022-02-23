METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rose football to begin 2022 season where last season ended

Rose-Hulman has released its 2022 football schedule, which begins with a Sept. 3 rematch at DePauw, where the 2021 Rose season ended in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Tigers are defending champions of the North Coast Conference, while the next two weeks are home games against Trine — Rose won at Trine 31-30 last season — and Albion, another defending conference champion.
Homecoming is Oct. 8 against Manchester. Other Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games at home are against Franklin and Defiance.
Rose-Hulman finished 8-3 last season and qualified for the Division III playoffs for the second time in program history before falling 26-21 at DePauw. The Engineers also won their 13th football conference championship and the third since 2013 last year.
College track
• Weaver named — Indiana State’s Selene Weaver was named Missouri Valley Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
Weaver became the first Sycamore to clear 4.00 meters in the pole vault since 2014 while winning the event at the ISU Open.
Weaver’s weekly honor is the second of her career and is the seventh weekly honor for the Sycamores this season. She becomes the sixth different Indiana State track and field athlete to earn Valley weekly honors, joining Kevin Krutsch, JaVaughn Moore, Shomari Rogers-Walton, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith and Brittnee James.
Weaver and the Sycamores will compete in the MVC indoor championships next Sunday and Monday in Chicago.
Middle schools
• Girls results — The following scores were reported Tuesday:
Sixth grade — Woodrow Wilson 30 (Samarra Newburn 13), Sarah Scott 24 (Z’Nariae White 15).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 22 (Kelsie Paugh 9, Elissa Wilson 7), Sarah Scott 21 (Debria Weatherspoon 9, Lillian Murphy 6).
College swimming
• Fourteen Sycamores honored — Fourteen members of the Indiana State swimming and diving team were recognized on the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete Team, according to an announcement from the conference office Wednesday.
The 14 members of the Sycamores squad featured both Jordan Gruce and Rachel Sanqunetti boasting 4.00 grade-point averages, while four additional athletes have at least a 3.8 GPA or higher.
The MVC had 79 student-athletes on the scholar-athlete team this season for swimming and diving. In the 2021-22 season, 17 of these scholar-athletes had a perfect 4.00 GPA. During the 2022 swimming and diving championships, the league recognized UNI’s Amber FInke as the Elite 17 Award winner.
Scholar-Athlete honors require athletes to have completed at least one year and maintain either a 3.3 GPA and obtain all-conference honors, achieve a 3.5 grade-point average and finish in the top 16 in an individual event at the conference championships or maintain a 3.8 GPA and participate in the MVC championship (including non-scorers).
ISU members — Jordan Gruce, Rachel Sanqunetti, Rhiannon Wozny, Carmina Armstrong, Marni Gray, Colleen O’Connor, Anna Maria Nasiou, Bailey Betzer, Madie Rutan, Andrea Putrimas, Sarah Montgomery, Sarah Moreau, Molly Fogarty, Emily Webb.
Indiana State finished third overall in the team standings at the 2022 MVC championships.
The Sycamores will compete March 10-12 at the CSCAA National Invitational in Elkhart.
