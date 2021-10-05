METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU's Kent is MVC Freshman of the Week

Indiana State's Mackenzie Kent has been named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after her two-goal performance Sunday against Evansville.
Kent's two goals in ISU's 4-1 victory give her four for the season, tied for third-most in the MVC.
Indiana State plays Saturday afternoon at Northern Iowa.
In high school soccer:
Boys
• West Vigo 4, Owen Valley 1 — At Monrovia, the Vikings got two goals each from Ian Beaver and Monte Walker to advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A Monrovia Sectional.
Beaver scored on an assist from Walker, then Beaver returned the favor with an assist to Walker as the Vikings scored twice in a 59-second span midway through the first half.
Beaver added his second goal later in the first half, then got another assist on a goal by Walker in the second half. Bryce Corbett had six saves for the Vikings.
West Vigo plays at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's second game between Brown County and Monrovia.
Monday
• White River Valley 5, North Knox 1 — At Verne, Dalton Fulford had three goals and an assist as the Wolverines advanced to the second round in the Class A South Knox Sectional.
Girls
• Warriors, Arrows win — At Sullivan, North Knox beat White River Valley 7-2 and the host Golden Arrows blanked Vincennes Rivet 2-0 Tuesday at the Class A Sullivan Sectional.
North Knox and Sullivan play the second semifinal match after Washington Catholic plays South Knox.
Monday
• Washington Catholic 5, Bloomfield 0 — At Sullivan, Washington Catholic won the battle of Cardinals in the first round of the Class A Sullivan Sectional.
Washington Catholic plays South Knox in the semifinals.
Track
• Service scheduled — The memorial service for Terre Haute coaching legend Bill Welch is 4 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Museum.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the visiting Patriots swept their county rivals on Tuesday.
Terre Haute North=25=25=25
West Vigo=10=18=13
Highlights — For North, Carly Mason had 25 assists, 9 digs, 2 kills and a block; JoDee Barnes 14 digs, 3 assists and 3 aces; Julia Ross 12 kills, 2 digs and an ace; Ella Bell 11 kills, 3 blocks and an ace; Grace Krawiec 5 kills and a dig; Marlee Craft 2 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Desiree Glaze 4 kills and a block; Sofia Granieri 4 digs; and Patty Kelly 3 digs.
• Clay City 3, Eastern Greene 2 — At Clay City, the Eels wrapped up a winning season in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-13 squeaker over the Thunderbirds.
Clay City finished 4-3 in conference matches and plays Thursday at Bloomington Lighthouse.
Monday
• Brown County 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings had a strong start but fell 26-24, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11 in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Linton 3, Bloomfield 0 — At Bloomfield, the Miners wrapped up the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship with a 25-6, 25-21, 25-15 win.
Linton is now 23-3 and was a perfect 7-0 in the SWIAC.
• Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, the host Panthers fell 25-17, 25-9, 25-9 in their annual Pink Out game.
• Clay City 3, Shakamak 2 — At Clay City, the host Eels prevailed in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Golf
• ISU, Green both in top five — At Indianapolis, Indiana State and Lauren Green both recorded top-five finishes at the Butler Fall Invitational that concluded Tuesday.
The Sycamores, who led after 18 holes, finished the 54-hole tournament with rounds of 291-304-296 to finish 13 shots behind winner Austin Peay.
Green and Madison Branum were 8-over and 9-over respectively to finish fifth and sixth individually. Green shot 1-under-par 70 on Tuesday for her best round of the season.
“We’re heading in the right direction as a team,” coach Greg Towne commented. “However, we are not satisfied with our finish and look to continue to close the gap by working on overcoming our weaknesses and improving them in practice.”
Kristen Hobbs and Chelsea Morrow both finished at 229 and Iyoun Chew was at 233. Molly Lee, playing as an individual, had a career-best three-round score of 232 and Grace Welty shot 252.
Indiana State ends its fall season at the Ozarks Invitational hosted by Missouri State on Oct. 18-20.
In high school golf:
• Coombes advances — At Auburn, Ill., Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris shot an 85 at the Auburn Sectional to earn a spot in the state finals.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 5, Franklin 4 — At Franklin, the Engineer women swept all three doubles matches for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win Tuesday.
Taylor Goldman and Ruby Kauffman won at No. 1 doubles, Ella Dorfmueller and Krista Manche at No. 2 and Gwyneth Kibbey and Julia McGuire at No. 3. Goldman and Kauffman also won in singles play.
Now 2-4 overall, 2-2 in the HCAC, Rose finishes its fall season with an 11 a.m. homecoming match Saturday against Transylvania. Franklin is 3-6 and 1-4.
Prep tennis
Monday
Girls
• Robinson 9, Paris 0 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons stayed unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play.
Singles — Lisa Henry (R) def. Kendall Mathews 7-5, 2-6, (10-7); Lucy List (R) def. Sara Mills 6-1, 6-0; Annie List (R) def. Kimber Calvert 6-2, 6-0; Zharina Stephens (R) def. Claire Maschino 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Staller (R) def. Savanna Reed 6-4, 6-0; Anna Hargrave (R) def. Claire Young 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — A.List-L.List (R) def. Mathews-Mills 6-2, 6-3; Henry-Stephens (R) def. Calvert-Maschino 6-2, 6-3; Sydeny Harmon-Alana Herr (R) def. Cate Kirby-Reed 6-3, 6-2.
JV — Paris 7, Robinson 5.
Next — Paris (7-5, 3-3 LIC) plays Thursday at Casey.
