Indiana State’s softball program has finalized its 2023 signing class, receiving national letters-of-intent from eight prep players, coach Mike Perniciaro announced Thursday.
All eight in the incoming Sycamore class hail from the Hoosier state.
“This recruiting class addresses some important needs for our program,” Perniciaro said. “We have added more team speed along with some tremendous power bats in the lineup. Most importantly, these young women bring a winning mentality to our team as we are adding players who have competed and won at a high-level including state championships. This winning attitude is what we are looking for to help continue to grow our program.
“We are excited to add these eight student-athletes and their families to the Sycamore softball family.”
Below is a summery of the eight student-athletes:
Peyton Simmons (Terre Haute) attends Terre Haute South High School, where she hit .396 with eight home runs in 2022. She was named All-Conference in 2021 and 2022. Simmons is an infielder.
Kenzie Cornwell (Elwood) attends Elwood High School, where she hit .431 with 23 RBIs and a 1.147 OPS last season. She played her travel ball for Indiana Magic Gold. Cornwell is an outfielder.
Sophie Esposito (Carmel) comes from Carmel High School. In 2022, she batted .485 with eight home runs, scoring 35 runs along the way for the Greyhounds. She was named. The MVP for the Carmel team and earned Second Team All-State honors. Esposito is an infielder.
Lauren Marsicek (Indianapolis) comes to the Sycamores from Roncalli High School. She helped the Royals to a 33-0 season in 2022 as Roncalli won the Indiana Class 4A state title. Her sister Mallory was a four-year starter for ISU softball from 2018-2021. Marsicek is an infielder.
Brianna Marx (Elberfeld) attends Tecumseh High School, where she hit .354 with a 1.014 OPS in 2022. Helping her team to a state runner-up finish, she also scored 41 runs while driving in 25. Marx is an infielder.
Abby Robakowski (South Bend) is from New Prairie High School, where she batted .451 with seven home runs while driving in 29 runs in 2022. She garnered MVP honors for the Northern Indiana Conference and was named Third Team All-State. Robakowski is a catcher/infielder.
Annie Waggoner (Bedford) goes to Bedford North Lawrence High School, where she recorded a 1.31 ERA with 198 strikeouts in 150 innings in 2022. She was named First Team All-State and has helped lead her school to back-to-back sectional and regional championships.
Haley Webb (Fort Wayne) comes from Columbia City High School, where she hit .268 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Webb starred behind the plate, finishing 2022 with a .986 fielding percentage. In Webb’s junior season, she was named First Team All-Conference catcher as well as NE8 Catcher of the Year.
College volleyball
- Evansville 3, Indiana State 1
- — At Evansville, Mallory Keller and Storm Suhre had 11 kills each and Taylor Shelton added eight in her final Sycamore match Tuesday, but ISU fell 24-26, 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 in its season finale.
Emma Kaelin had 34 assists and 13 digs as the Sycamores finished 3-23 overall and 2-16 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
College soccer
n Sycamores honored — The Indiana State women had four players named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Tara Hoffman, Anna Holcombe, CeCe Wahlberg and Katie Yankey each earned Academic All-District® Honors.
Girls basketball
- Paris 35, Terre Haute North 28
- — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers pulled away from a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter to win their pool of the North American Lighting Tournament.
Trinity Tingley had 14 points to lead the winners, while Preslee Michael matched that total to lead the Patriots. Kendra Young had five points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists for Paris.
Both teams play semifinal games Saturday.
In North’s 48-36 win Tuesday over Rantoul, Aubrey Ervin scored 15 points, Ruby Latorre had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jetta Harmon scored 10.
- West Vigo 50, Clay City 43
- — At West Vigo, Katelyn Fennell had a game-high 25 points and the Vikings held off a fourth-quarter comeback to snap a four-game losing streak.
Delaney Marrs added 14 points for West Vigo, while Shaylee Evans scored 14 and Abbi Jo Grupe 12 for Clay City.
West Vigo, now 2-4, plays Nov. 29 at South Vermillion. Clay City, also 2-4, hosts White River Valley on Nov. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.