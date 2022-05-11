No. 7 seed Indiana State defeated No. 10 seed Valparaiso 9-5 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Killian Stadium.
After Lexi Benko worked around a lead-off double from Valpo in the first inning, the Sycamores put up a four-run opening frame to take a 4-0 lead.
Bella Peterson reached with a one-out single to center field, then Amanda Guercio reached on a fielding error and Isabella Henning loaded the bases with a single up the middle. Annie Tokarek singled to center to score Peterson and Guercio to make it 2-0. With two outs in the inning, Cassie Thomerson hit a groundball to the Valpo shortstop, who threw the ball away, allowing pinch-runner Kaylee Barrett and Henning to score.
In the bottom of the third, Lexie Siwek reached on a bunt single, but an errant Valpo throw allowed Henning to score from first base and increase the Sycamores' lead to 5-0.
The Sycamores increased their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Henning delivered a two-out bases-loaded single to left, which scored Olivia Patton. Bella Peterson also scored on the play after Valparaiso was called for interference at home plate.
A Sycamore error extended the inning in the fifth and Valparaiso got on the board with an RBI groundout and a RBI single that made it 7-2.
The Beacons got within two runs in the top of the sixth, scoring three on four hits to make it a 7-5 game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Henning gave the Sycamores some insurance runs with a two-run shot to right center to put Indiana State up 9-5 heading into the final frame.
Cassi Newbanks worked the seventh inning, getting a strikeout along to the way to securing the victory.
Indiana State finished with 11 hits, led by Henning, who went 3 for 3 and collected three RBIs.
The Sycamores eliminate Valpo for the second straight season and will move on to face No. 6 seed Illinois State at 2:30 p.m. EDT Thursday.
Illinois State finished the regular season at 12-13, including a series win over the Sycamores in Normal in April.
College swimming
• New coach added at ISU — Indiana State coach Josh Christensen announced the addition of Chris Bals to his staff Wednesday afternoon.
Bals joins the Sycamores by way of Ball State, where he served on the Cardinals’ coaching staff since 2018.
Bals takes the place of departed assistant coach Nikki Finnesand, who left the program to pursue other professional opportunities outside the coaching field.
Bals served as primary coach for the breaststroke and individual medley at Ball State.
Prior to joining the Ball State coaching staff, Bals was a standout collegiate swimmer at Purdue.
A 2018 graduate of Purdue with a degree in accounting, Bals added his MBA from Ball State in December 2020.
Prep baseball
• West Vigo 10, South Putnam 0, 6 innings — At West Vigo, sophomore pitcher Grayson Porter scattered five hits and struck out 11 in the pitching win Wednesday.
Also for the Vikings, Jerome Blevins had an RBI double and Jacob Likens hit a two-run homer to end the game.
West Vigo (18-1) will visit Clay City for a game starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
