Host Rose-Hulman won both the men's and women's competitions Friday in the fourth Friday Night Spikes indoor track and field meet.
Sebastien Hughes and Tyce Miller won twice each for the Engineer men, Hughes in long jump and triple jump and Miller in the 60-meter and 200-meter sprints.
In women's competition, Kyra Hicks set a school record in triple jump and Evelyn Utley improved her own shot put record for the fourth straight week.
Rose-Hulman individuals will compete Saturday at Indiana State.
In other indoor track Friday:
- ISU relay team wins at Notre Dame — At South Bend, Indiana State's Ethan Breen, Tahj Johnson, Wyatt Wyman and Jackson Kreig won the distance medley relay at the Meyo Invitational.
Their time of 9:47.61 is second-best in proram history and the best in 15 years. Also recording times among the top 10 in school history were Erica Barker and Logan Pietrzak, both in the 5,000-meter run.
The meet continues Saturday, while other Sycamores will host the Blue-White Classic.
Boys prep basketball
Thursday
- North Vermillion 77, South Vermillion 70, 2 OT — At Cayuga, the red-hot Falcons needed lots of extra time to win the Wabash River Conference and county rivalry game.
Owen Edwards led North Vermillion with 18 points while Teegan Dowers and Jerome White had 14 each, Atticus Blank 13 and Matthew Dawson 11. The Falcons are 6-12 overall, 3-1 in the WRC, and have won six of seven heading into next Friday's game at Riverton Parke.
South Vermillion, 6-11 and 0-4, got 20 points from Ethan Corenflos, 16 from Luke Bush and 12 from Aden Wallace and host Southmont on Tuesday.
Girls prep basketball
Thursday
- Paris 69, Lawrenceville 28 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the visiting Tigers got an easy win over the Little Illini Conference's last-place team and earned a share of the conference championship with Robinson.
Paris made 23 free throws, including 13 by Deming Hawkins. Hawkins led all scorers with 18 points while Kendra Young had 15 and Trinity Tingley 12.
Now 24-3 and 6-1 in the LIC, Paris hosts Mattoon on Monday.
