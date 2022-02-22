METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Braves leave Vincennes with one-point loss

Two high school basketball teams desperate for a win battled to the wire Tuesday night at Vincennes Lincoln, with the host team pulling out a 48-47 victory and triggering a court storm by the few fans in attendance.
It was the first win of the season for the 1-20 Alices, who got 14 points from Simon Corrona and 11 from Kiefer Foster. Vincennes plays March 4 at the Class 3A Princeton Sectional against either Princeton or Pike Central.
Kyle Cottee scored 14 points and Jude McCoskey and Amariyae Wilson had 10 each for the 4-19 Braves, who play Plainfield on March 1 at the Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional.
In other high school basketball:
• Linton 91, South Vermillion 49 — At Linton, the host Miners put together one of their most complete games of the season in routing the Wildcats.
Joey Hart scored 31 for the Miners, while Braden Walters added 14 and Logan Webb 10. Eleven players scored for the 20-3 Miners, who play at Evansville North on Friday.
Lucas Uselman and Luke Bush had nine points each for the Wildcats, who trailed 48-18 at halftime. Now 11-12, South Vermillion plays Wednesday at Riverton Parke.
Girls basketball
• Paris 39, Teutopolis 33 — At Monticello, Ill., Kaitlyn Coombes had her best game of the season at the best possible time for the Tigers, scoring 15 points to lead Paris to a 39-33 win over perennial nemesis Teutopolis at the Class 2A Monticello Sectional.
Mady Rigdon added 13 points for the Tigers, now 28-4, while Teutopolis finished 21-8. Paris plays Pana in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. CST on Thursday.
• Pana 54, Marshall 36 — At Monticello, Ill., the Lions had a 22-20 halftime lead over the top-seeded Panthers but shot just 29% over the last two quarters and were beaten badly on the boards.
Kai Engledow had 12 points for the Lions, who finished 22-8 and closed out the 34-year career of coach Kathy Miller. Pana is 33-1.
College football
• Engineer schedule — Rose-Hulman has released its 2022 schedule, which begins with a Sept. 3 rematch at DePauw, where the 2021 Rose season ended in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Tigers are defending champions of the North Coast Conference, while the next two weeks are home games against Trine — Rose won at Trine 31-30 last season — and Albion, another defending conference champion.
Homecoming is Oct. 8 against Manchester. Other Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games at home are against Franklin and Defiance.
Rose-Hulman finished 8-3 last season and qualified for the Division III playoffs for the second time in program history before falling 26-21 at DePauw. The Engineers also won their 13th football conference championship and the third since 2013 last year.
Track
• Weaver named — Indiana State's Selene Weaver was named Missouri Valley Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
Weaver became the first Sycamore to clear 4.00 meters in the pole vault since 2014 while winning the event at the ISU Open.
Weaver’s weekly honor is the second of her career and is the seventh weekly honor for the Sycamores this season. She becomes the sixth different Indiana State track and field athlete to earn Valley weekly honors, joining Kevin Krutsch, JaVaughn Moore, Shomari Rogers-Walton, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith and Brittnee James.
Weaver and the Sycamores will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships next Sunday and Monday in Chicago.
Middle schools
• Girls results — The following scores have been reported.
Sixth grade — Woodrow Wilson 30 (Samarra Newburn 13), Sarah Scott 24 (Z'Nariae White 15).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 22 (Kelsie Paugh 9, Elissa Wilson 7), Sarah Scott 21 (Debria Weatherspoon 9, Lillian Murphy 6).
