The last three halves the Indiana State men’s basketball team have played have been ugly in the opposing shooting percentage department.
On Wednesday night, in ISU’s 75-55 loss at Loyola, the Ramblers converted 64 percent of their shots in the first half and a whopping 71.4 percent in the second half. Overall, Loyola converted 67.4 percent.
This comes on the heels of Valparaiso’s 54.3 percent performance in the second half of the Sycamores’ 86-77 loss at the Activities and Recreation Center on Saturday.
What the heck has happened to ISU’s stopping power?
Before Saturday, ISU had not allowed an opponent to shoot over 50 percent in its previous six halves. Of the 14 halves ISU has played in Missouri Valley Conference play so far, it has allowed opponents to shoot 50 percent or better in five halves.
So on paper, this isn’t a chronic problem, but the recent numbers don’t lie either.
It’s elementary, but as ISU’s caliber of competition has gone up? So have the opposing shooting percentages. The five halves above 50 percent the Sycamores have given up were to Drake, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso and now first-place Loyola (twice). All but Valparaiso are top-half MVC teams. Of the seven halves below 50 percent? One each came against Drake and UNI, the rest were against Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Evansville, all at home.
The other common denominator? All of the 50 percent-plus halves have come on the road.
For ISU coach Greg Lansing and the Sycamores, it comes back to one quality – mental toughness.
“We’re not very mentally tough right now. We have to change that,” Lansing said. “It could be easy [to get the toughness back] or it could be difficult if we allow it to. You have to believe that it can happen, you have to believe in each other and believe in yourself and you have to pull it out of each other. You have to have a competitive nature to you. These guys [Loyola] did and the best teams in the league do. We have to get that kind of fighting mentality.”
Some of the individual numbers Loyola posted were staggering. Greenfield native Tate Hall led all scorers with 23 points, converting 9 of 10 from the field and 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Overall, Loyola was 8 of 12 from long range.
Cameron Krutwig made 6 of 8 from the field and was one assist shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. His backup, Franklin Agunnane was 5 of 6 from the field. Aher Uguak made all three of his shots.
ISU point guard Jordan Barnes agreed that the Sycamores have work to do to get tougher.
“He’s right. We have to challenge ourselves. I have to be a better leader and be mentally tough. If it trickles down from me? Then everyone else can be mentally tough,” Barnes said.
ISU’s task isn’t going to get any easier. Although the Sycamores return home for their next two contests, they are against Bradley and Drake, two of the better offensive teams in the MVC.
• ISU freshman posts struggle – Loyola made it a point to double-team in the post on the catch in the first 10 minutes of the game and ISU freshman bigs Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia struggled with the defensive attention.
They combined for five turnovers as Loyola clearly wanted to force the duo into decision-making situations. Since Loyola was also defending so well away from the ball? It was tough for the duo, both of whom have passing ability, to find anyone open.
“I thought those two really looked like freshmen tonight. It was the first time I’ve seen it. I thought they’d be fresh, because we haven’t been going long in practice, but we worked on them double-teaming us and what we need to do to counter it. It took us 30 minutes for us to start doing what we talked about in practice,” Lansing said.
Loyola center Cameron Krutwig also proved to be too difficult to tame. He has 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
“Going against Cameron Krutwig is tough for anyone, much less a freshman. Those guys will get better and learn from this,” Lansing said.
• Loyola’s defense had bite – As good as Loyola’s offense was, its defense was even better.
ISU shot 35 percent in the first half as none of ISU’s primary offensive contributors could get unglued against Loyola’s lockdown defense.
Loyola coach Porter Moser was obviously proud of the way his Ramblers defended.
“They’re hard to guard because they’re running on the baseline and LaRavia and Williams are two very physical freshmen. If you switch? They’re getting physical. Our guys believed in guarding and I was proud of our guys for the mindset they had for sure,” Moser said. “Sometimes we [double] to get teams out of rhythm. We did a good job with it early.”
