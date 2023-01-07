Rose-Hulman started the second half on a 25-8 run to turn a tight matchup into a 74-50 victory over Bluffton in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday in Hulbert Arena.
Leading 28-23 at the half, the Engineers scored 25 points in the first eight minutes of the second half and held Bluffton to just two field goals in that time span.
Max Chaplin and Bradley Harden led the Rose-Hulman offense with 14 points each. Chaplin added six rebounds and Harden contributed five rebounds and four assists. Kobe Stoudemire pitched in with nine points.
Brady Wheeler led the Bluffton offense with 14 points.
Rose-Hulman held Bluffton to 31% from the field and 3 of 16 (19%) from 3-point range. The Engineers also owned a 44-32 rebounding edge.
The Engineers (7-6 overall, 4-2 HCAC) will play host to Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bluffton dropped to 4-9 and 2-4 respectively.
In other men's college basketball Saturday:
• Rio Grande 76, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 58 — At Knoerle Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods played Rio Grande to a 34-34 tie in the second half, but the less-successful first half caused the Pomeroys to fall to 6-10 overall and 1-6 in the River States Conference.
The RedStorm improved to 13-4 overall and remains the lone unbeaten team in the RSC with a 7-0 mark.
The RedStorm got their first separation with a 7-0 spurt during which they held SMWC without a point for four minutes to take a 15-7 advantage.
An Aaron Collins 3-pointer and a post move by Luke Brower pulled the Pomeroys within 17-13. The Red Storm, who shot 50 percent in the first half, continued to knock down jump shots and extended their lead to 25-15 by the 6:18 mark of the first half.
Elkin Ramirez connected on a 3-pointer to keep it a 30-20 deficit for SMWC with 5:17 to go in the half, but Rio Grande finished the first half with a flourish.
Miki Tadic, who had 20 points, drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half to cap a 12-4 run that put Rio Grande ahead 42-24 at the break.
Keith Germain, averaging 16 points entering Saturday, picked up two quick fouls and was limited to two points in the game.
But SMWC shot 46.2 percent from the field in the second half as the Pomeroys put together a solid 20 minutes. Tarik Dixon scored 12 of his team-high 19 points. Braden Edington came off the bench for all nine of his points in the second half.
Rio Grande, which ranks 11th in the NAIA in 3-point percentage at 38.2 percent, knocked down 6 of 11 from beyond the arc to keep the Pomeroys at a distance.
The Pomeroys held Rio Grande to 42.4-percent shooting in the second half with some solid defense. Rob DeSilvia and Edington each had two steals in the second half and Germain had a pair of blocked shots.
J.R. Lumsden scored seven of his 11 points in the second half.
The Pomeroys will return to action next Saturday at home against IU Kokomo (12-5, 6-1 RSC), which leads the RSC West Division standings.
