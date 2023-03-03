Before Friday, there was one Terre Hautean in the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame — Indiana State University track standout Kylie Hutson, Class of 2020.
With ISU women's basketball great Melanie (Boeglin) White being added during Friday morning's ceremony in St. Louis at Stifel Theatre adjacent to Enterprise Center, site of Arch Madness, the number of inductees from the west-central Indiana city has doubled.
"As a competitor in a team sport, it is nearly impossible to accept an individual award because we know how many people had a huge, incredible impact on our success," White said from the podium. "While it's impossible to thank them all, there are a few folks I'd like to mention specifically. First, to the Indiana State athletics and university-based administration. Thank you for your support of myself and all past and present Indiana State student-athletes."
The Hall of Famer thanked Hulman Center and road faithful, teammates, coaches and family for getting her to this spot as one of the most decorated players in the history of ISU in the men's and women's game.
The Valley is celebrating 50 years of Title IX, and White represents the third ISU woman to be inducted in the conference Hall. She is the 11th Sycamore to garner the prestigious nod, and the entire Hall of Fame has 145 inductees with Valley ties.
White was inducted along with baseball pitcher Andy Benes of Evansville, Barb (Gaines) Porter of Missouri State softball, Rachel Tejada of Illinois State women’s soccer, former Tulsa basketball coach Tubby Smith, and golf great Zach Johnson of Drake.
In 2006, White accomplished a feat that hadn't been done by earning the Jackie Stiles Player of the Year award and the league’s scholar-athlete of the year honor in the same season. That same season, she was picked for the third-team on The Sporting News All-America Squad.
In each season with the Sycamores, she made first-team all-conference and the all-defensive team.
The all-Centennial team selection in the MVC led ISU in assists and steals for four straight years. In 2005 and 2006, she paced the team in scoring, too.
White and her teammates rolled up a record of 88-36 during her career. In that span, the Sycamores finished in the MVC's top two teams on three occasions during the regular season to earn three bids in the National Invitation Tournament.
Her jersey, 22, is in the rafters of Hulman Center — the first woman to get there.
She still holds the record for steals (436), assists (685), games (124), free throws (576) and is third in points with 1,800. Her single game-high still stands — 46 points.
As a high schooler, White helped lead Terre Haute South to the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball state championship in 2002. The state championship remains the first, and only, state title for a Vigo County high school hoops team.
The Missouri Valley established its Hall of Fame in 1997. That same year, Sycamore men's basketball legend Larry Bird was among the MVC Hall's first inductees. Bird has since been joined by NCAA sprint champion Holli Hyche in 1999, Olympic gold medalist Bruce Baumgartner (2003), NBA pioneer Duane Klueh (2006), college basketball's most successful coach John Wooden (2009), world gymnastics champion Kurt Thomas (2011), Bird's original Sycamore coach Bob King (2014), coach of ISU's 1977 NCAA gymnastics championship team Roger Counsil (2015), acclaimed Sycamore track and cross country coach John McNichols (2019), pole vault star Kylie Hutson (2020) and now (Boeglin) White.
White and her husband, Donnie, now live in Whitestown with daughter Spencer. Boeglin currently works for Indiana University Health as a program manager of corporate partnerships.
