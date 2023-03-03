Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.