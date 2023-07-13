Indiana State's cross country teams open the home portion of the 2023 college season with an annual meet honoring late Sycamore coach John McNichols.
The John McNichols Invitational is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course on Terre Haute's east side. The meet is among the highlights of the program's upcoming season schedule, released Thursday afternoon by ISU sports information.
“We love hosting meets at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course,” said Angela Martin, ISU cross country/track and field program director. “Many members of our team competed here in high school and it is great to see how they improve on the challenging course. The John McNichols meet always brings great competition to the Wabash Valley.”
The Sycamores open their season Sept. 1, heading across the state line for the Eastern Illinois University Walt Crawford Open at Charleston.
“We are really looking forward to the 2023 cross country season,” Sycamore head cross country coach Brad Butler said in ISU's news release. “The team is putting in solid work this summer to get prepared for the great competition we will see throughout the fall. Both men and women have good veteran leadership to help guide our newcomers. We have a large group of freshmen, so starting out with a couple smaller meets will help with their transition to college cross country."
Indiana State returns nearly all of its cross country team on both the men’s and women’s side. Cael Light was named Honorable Mention All-MVC during the 2022 cross country season, while Jackson Krieg, Logan Pietrzak and Jason Dworak all cracked the top 10 in program history in the 8k during the season. Erica Barker looks to lead the way for the Sycamore women after cracking the top 10 in program history in the 6k last season and scoring points in both the 5000 meters and 10,000 meters at the 2023 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Following Sept. 16's John McNichols Invitational, Indiana State closes the month of September at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Sept. 30 in Louisville, Ky. The Sycamores are also likely to send athletes to the Nike XC Town Twilight meet in Terre Haute Sept. 29. Indiana State’s final regular season meet sees the Sycamores travel to fellow MVC member Bradley Oct. 13 for the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Ill.
The 2023 MVC Cross Country Championships will take place October 27 in Nashville, Tenn., while the NCAA Great Lakes Regional is slated for Nov. 10 in Madison, Wis. The 2023 NCAA National Championships will be Nov. 18 in Charlottesville, Va.
"The big regular season meets at Louisville and Bradley should be good tests for our top returners on both sides," Butler said. "Our schedule is set up for us to compete against a variety of schools from multiple regions. Each meet should provide us with good experience for the postseason."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.