Indiana State's women's basketball team never led, converted only one of its first 11 field-goal attempts, fell behind Drake 32-10 by the end of the first quarter, got outscored in the paint 46-20, got outscored by the Bulldogs' bench 41-10 and got outrebounded 46-35 Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center.
But did the Sycamores win? That's the big question.
Noooo! Of course not. Repeat: They trailed by 22 points after the first 10 minutes.
Yet there were a couple bright spots in ISU's 86-65 loss to one of the top contenders to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.
First, if you do the math, the Sycamores actually outscored Drake 55-54 in the second, third and fourth quarters combined. But Indiana State women's coach Chad Killinger or anyone reading a newspaper sports section — print version or online — should not need a reminder that points scored in the first period count as much as points scored any other time.
And that first period was an epic disaster for Sycamore fans.
Five seconds in, Drake's Maggie Bair converted an inside bucket after her team controlled the opening tipoff. The visitors quickly built a 14-3 advantage — with all seven of their field goals originating from the paint by either Bair or reserve Anna Miller, both standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall — and they didn't take their foot off the proverbial gas pedal after that.
With 5:10 left in the first quarter, Chelsea Cain finally made ISU's second bucket. Later, another Cain fielder pulled the Sycamores within 22-10.
But Drake closed the opening 10 minutes with a 10-0 run — consisting of a 3-point goal by Sarah Beth Gueldner, baskets by substitutes Courtney Becker and Taedyn Gray and a 3 by Katie Dinnebier — to go up 32-10.
"We let 'em jump out ahead of us too much too early," Killinger admitted afterward. "Hopefully, it was a learning experience for our players who haven't played against Drake before."
The Bulldogs shot 70 percent from the field in the first stanza (14 of 20) as Indiana State was committing seven of its 20 turnovers.
Things did get better for the Sycamores, but only at a snail's pace.
Drake twice established margins of 24 points in the second quarter, then it reached 25 (49-24) on an inside basket by Miller with 2:05 left in the first half.
Leading 52-29 entering the second half, the Bulldogs countered Cain's opening basket with six unanswered points to pad their cushion to 58-31 and later extended it to 61-33 on a trey by Grace Berg with 6:13 showing on Hulman Center's high-tech scoreboards.
Midway through the third period, a trifecta followed by a driving basket through traffic by Del'Janae Williams and two free throws by Anna McKendree completed a 7-0 run that trimmed ISU's deficit to 61-40. By the end of the third period, it was 68-51 and a Drake blowout seemed less imminent.
With 8:09 remaining in the contest, Williams sank another 3 that pulled the home squad within 70-54. But that was as close the Sycamores could get in the final 10 minutes.
Drake's top scorers were Bair with 17 points, Miller with 15, Berg with 13 and Becker with 11. Williams paced the Sycamores with 17 points, Cain added 15 and McKendree had 14.
But remember when this story mentioned there were "a couple" bright spots for ISU? Here's where the second one comes in: McKendree also dished out an ISU career-high 10 assists, marking the first time a Blue and White women's player has finished with a points/assists double-double since ISU Hall of Famer Melanie Boeglin (now Melanie White) did so in March 2006 against Evansville with 18 points and 11 assists.
McKendree, now a 5-7 senior guard, previously totaled 10 assists during a 2020-21 game for Nicholls State, the school from which she transferred to ISU in 2021.
On Saturday, McKendree also led the Sycamores in rebounds (six) and steals (four), plus she and Williams each fired in four 3s.
"We need her playing well to have a shot in some of these games," Killinger pointed out. "She's got one of the best basketball IQs on the team. I'm proud of her for being able to do that [double-double]."
"I feel like our team needs to be more riled up to go out there and play," McKendree assessed, thinking more about victories than personal accomplishments.
"I just feel like we're a nonchalant team. We go out there and get a feel for the game a little bit. … We need to be the team to go out there right when the ball is tipped — just like what Drake did today — and take control."
The Bulldogs' height advantage was a significant factor Saturday, but McKendree and Williams thought that could have been negated somewhat with sharper play from the Sycamores.
"It was tough," Williams acknowledged. "But there are some drills where we work on that, like, trying to create contact and going up strong. We have to finish with contact better."
"I feel like I can drive inside and create for other open looks [from teammates]," McKendree mentioned.
Both ISU standouts expressed pride in how they and their teammates battled Drake over the final three quarters, a time when it would have been easy to tap out and look forward to the next game.
"We're not a team that will ever give up," Williams stressed. "We're going to keep fighting. If you punch us, we're going to punch you back, no matter what. We're here to compete."
"We're going to play hard, no matter what the score is," McKendree emphasized.
"I'm proud of our kids for playing hard," added Killinger, who proclaimed Drake as the team to beat in the MVC. "I don't think you ever saw us quit."
Also worth mentioning, this was Williams' third straight game of scoring in double figures, boosting her team-high average to 13.3 points per outing.
In addition to out-for-the-season guard Natalia Lalic (torn ACL in December), Indiana State players Adrian Folks (back) and Ella Sawyer (shin) wore street clothes on the bench Saturday with recent injuries. Killinger said he doesn't know when either will be able to return to action.
