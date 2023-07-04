Despite recent thunderstorms that wreaked havoc throughout the Wabash Valley, an Independence Day tradition was able to continue Tuesday morning in Terre Haute.
Riley McInerney, an Indiana State assistant coach for cross country and track, and 16-year-old Ava Hendrix of Clermont, Fla., were the overall male and female winners respectively in The Mile races around Memorial Stadium.
McInerney finished in 4 minutes, 24.9 seconds, beating men’s runner-up and three-time past champion Michael Dunagan by exactly three seconds. Originally from Charleston, Ill., McInerney has been on the ISU staff since January 2022.
“I was very happy with how I raced this morning,” McInerney told the Tribune-Star afterward. “I’ve been working back into some workouts and I knew I was in good shape heading into the race. It’s been a while since I’ve raced, so I just wanted to try and push when things got hard.”
The ISU assistant acknowledged that Dunagan — a Terre Haute native who formerly competed for Morehead State University and now competes for Butler — gave him all he wanted Tuesday.
“It was a great race with Michael,” McInerney emphasized. “He’s really talented and I knew he’d be in good shape. I took it out hard, wanting to run a fast time, and he passed me after about halfway. I just tried maintaining contact after he passed me. I took a chance and made a hard push right at the end of the race and it paid off.”
McInerney, 28, said this was the first time he has entered The Mile. “Now that I live in [Terre Haute], I wanted to take advantage of a fun race,” he noted.
In the women’s competition, Hendrix crossed the finish line in 5:16.9. Fifteen-year-old Molly Farrell, who won the female race of The Mile in 2022 and will be a sophomore at Marshall (Ill.) High School in a few weeks, came in second in 5:27.8.
The Mile, an annual event which has gone by other titles over the past five decades, debuted in 1982 in downtown Terre Haute. It’s organized to take place on or near the Fourth of July by the Wabash Valley Road Runners, who indicated that this year’s races were entered by almost as many runners/walkers as before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The oldest runner Tuesday was 73 and the oldest walker was 77.
