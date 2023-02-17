Rose-Hulman edged Franklin 73-71 in the regular-season finale for both Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, thanks to a buzzer-beating tip-in by Miles McGowen.
The victory earned Rose the No. 4 seed in the HCAC tournament, meaning the Engineers will host No. 5 Transylvania in the opening round at 4 p.m. Sunday inside Hulbert Arena.
Friday's first half was played within eight points with neither team leading by more than four during the duration of the opening 20 minutes. The halftime score ended up being 36-36.
In the second half, Franklin built a 48-41 margin for the biggest lead of the game. But the Engineers used a 12-3 run to regain the advantage.
In the final four minutes, there were eight lead changes with both teams hitting big shot after big shot. Franklin knotted the score at 71-71 with 30 seconds to go, but Rose-Hulman answered with McGowen's dramatic tip-in at the buzzer.
Rose senior Max Chaplin led all scorers with 25 points, while Willie Bowman added 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. McGowen added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Carter Crowe paced the Grizzlies with 18 points.
Rose-Hulman is now 15-10 overall and 12-6 in HCAC play. Franklin (13-12, 9-9) finished as the HCAC's No. 6 seed and will visit No. 3 Hanover for the other Sunday tournament quarterfinal.
The winner of Sunday's Transylvania-Rose matchup will travel to top-seeded Manchester for the HCAC semifinals next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.