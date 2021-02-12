Rose-Hulman senior Craig McGee completed one of the rarest statistical feats in NCAA Division III men’s basketball to highlight a 79-56 victory at Manchester University on Friday.
McGee became the first player in nearly 120 years of Rose-Hulman men's basketball to surpass career totals of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. McGee ranks No. 1 in school history in assists (501), No. 15 in points (1,250) and has grabbed 540 career rebounds.
McGee scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range, while contributing six rebounds and six assists. Jacob Back and Dillon Duff both had 12 points.
Trey Wurtz also reached double figures with 10 points.
Rose-Hulman shot 45% from the field, including 57% in the second half. The Engineer defense held Manchester to just 36% shooting and outrebounded the Spartans 47-26. Rose-Hulman also was 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
Rose-Hulman improves to 7-2 while Manchester is 2-7. The Engineers will celebrate Senior Day for McGee, Back, Zach Callahan, Tim Harris, Taylor Heil and Trey Wurtz on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., prior to the rematch between Rose-Hulman and Manchester at 3:30.
In another college baskeball game:
• Minnett scores 22 points in IUPUI victory — At Indianapolis, Marcus Burk scored a season-high 36 points as IUPUI romped past Illinois-Chicago 89-69 on Friday. Burk hit 15 of 20 shots.
Former Terre Haute South player Jaylen Minnett had 22 points for IUPUI (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Elyjah Goss scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds, and Mike DePersia had 14 assists.
Teyvion Kirk had 19 points and six assists for the Flames (8-10, 5-8), whose losing streak reached six games.
Women's basketball
• Vincennes 96, John A. Logan 63 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had nine points, five rebounds and five assists as the Trailblazer women won big on Thursday.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman women's schedule — The Rose-Hulman spring women's soccer schedule includes nine contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league is scheduled to conduct a full round-robin schedule and crown a conference champion in April.
The spring 2021 schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose-Hulman is scheduled to open at home against Mount St. Joseph on March 2.
Final HCAC championship standings will be determined by a 10th game that will take place sometime during the first full week of April (1 vs. 2; 3 vs. 4; 5 vs. 6; 7 vs. 8; 9 vs. 10) with better seeds hosting each match. The 10th game will use post-season format, with overtime and penalty kicks. The winner of the 1 vs. 2 match will be the HCAC champion.
Formal practices for the spring season began on Feb. 1.
Rose-Hulman is coming off a 15-5-1 season that featured the Engineers winning both the HCAC regular season (8-0-1) and tournament championships. The Engineers reached their first NCAA Division III Tournament since 2007 before falling 1-0 in overtime to Augsburg.
Rose-Hulman women's soccer 2021 spring schedule
March 2 — Mount St. Joseph; March 6 — at Bluffton; March 10 — Franklin ; March 13 — Transylvania; March 17 — at Manchester; March 21 — at Defiance; March 24 — at Hanover; March 27— Earlham; March 31 — Anderson; First full week of April: HCAC Tournament Match (site TBA)
• Rose-Hulman men's schedule — The Rose-Hulman spring men's soccer schedule includes nine contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league will conduct a full round-robin schedule and will crown a conference champion in April.
The spring 2021 schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose-Hulman is scheduled to open at Mount St. Joseph on March 2. The home opener is set for March 13 against Transylvania University.
Rose-Hulman is coming off a 16-3-1 season that featured the Engineers winning a share of the HCAC championship at 8-1 in league play. The Engineers reached the HCAC Tournament Championship game before falling in penalty kicks to Hanover in the title contest.
Rose-Hulman men's soccer 2021 spring schedule
March 2 — at Mount St. Joseph; March 6 — at Bluffton; March 10 — at Franklin; March 13 — at Transylvania; March 17 — Manchester; March 21 — at Defiance; March 24 — Hanover; March 27 — Earlham; March 31 — at Anderson; First full week of April: HCAC Tournament Match (site TBA)
