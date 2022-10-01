Second-round leader Doug McDonald and Jon Royer share the Wabash Valley Classic lead as the golf tournament moves into its final round on Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
McDonald shot an 80 on Saturday at Hulman Links while Royer had a 77 to make up a three-shot deficit.
Devon Klutey, in second place after the first weekend, had an 81 on Saturday and is at 220, as is Nathan Long after a 79. Matt Davis, with a 79 on Saturday, is currently in third place at 219.
Lurking behind those leaders are Rich Schelsky at 222 and tournament director Eddie Kanizer at 223.
Former champion Phillip Myers and defending champion Kyle Stevenson are at 226 and 230 respectively. Troy Farris is at 229 and Jim Winning is at 230.
First tee times are 9 a.m. Sunday.
