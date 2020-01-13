When Vicki Hall greeted her 14 new Indiana State women’s basketball players this summer, one of her ideas to build chemistry was a group of three committees to give every player ownership in theprogram.
Whether by foresight or serendipity, CeCe Mayo was put on the Positive Attitude Committee.
The ebullient Mayo, a junior who came to ISU from Northwest Florida Junior College, has lived up to her assignment with smiles and energy the entire season. Occasionally her enthusiasm on the court put her in tough spots, but lately her production has soared; she has started lately and was the leading scorer on Sunday in a tough 58-51 loss to Loyola.
“It took her a little time to get used to things,” Hall said Sunday about Mayo, who was unavailable for ISU’s first few games because of an injury and who played sparingly for awhile after that. “But since she came back from Christmas break, she’s more open to everything. She’s getting confident in our sets and how we defend.”
For her part, Mayo is just happy to be at Indiana State.
After the start of her college career — she was originally recruited by West Point and even went through basic training, decided that an eight-year Army commitment wasn’t in her best interests and transfered to Albany, only to have the Army coach also wind up there — she’s happy to be playing, period.
“I didn’t think anybody would come pick me up,” she said, even though the Northwest Florida team that included her and her longtime friend and AAU teammate (and now Sycamore teammate) LeAndra Echi was a national power. “When [former ISU assistant coach Roman Tubner] came down and talked to me, I said, ‘Why not? Let’s go.’ Then coach Hall came down the next week and said she was starting a new program and wanted her defense to be tremendous, and me and Le bought right there.”
Being part of a completely new roster — and being one of the older players on it — was something different, Mayo admits.
“At first I was hesitant,” she said. “I was never asked to be a leader before — but it gave me excitement.”
Whether it’s because of leadership by Mayo or Echi — who still makes her presence felt despite the season-ending injury she suffered a few games ago, Mayo said — or any of the other 12 Sycamores, or whether it was the effect of those committees a few months ago, something is working.
Yes, the Sycamores are 2-14. Yes, they have lost 12 in a row. No, they have not lost their enthusiasm or passion.
One example: in Sunday’s game, ISU’s Pearl Dean drew a charging foul and Alyssa Robben may have set an unofficial high jump record by leaping off the bench to celebrate that play. Why is that special? Robben isn’t getting a whole lot of playing time yet, and she and Dean play the same position.
Isn’t it kind of unusual to have that kind of team togetherness in the midst of a long losing streak, Hall was asked.
“We have a family,” the coach said, almost indignantly. “We’re a young family, and we’re trying to figure it out. But these girls have rallied around each other.”
“It’s a fun group of girls,” Mayo said. “We love one another.”
It would be easy to predict that the losing streak might continue. ISU’s next three games are the dreaded Iowa trip to Drake on Friday and Northern Iowa on Sunday, then a home game against 19th-ranked Missouri State on Jan. 24.
Don’t expect Hall or her players to be discouraged.
“We’re growing,” Hall said. “We have moments of brilliance — but we also have moments of AAHH!”
“We all know this is a process,” Mayo said. “There are going to be hurdles and obstacles, but we’ll try to face them head-on.
“I don’t like to be skeptical,” she added. “We’re just going to build, and we all have to bend and contort for the best of the program.”
