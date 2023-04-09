Matt Jachec became the first Indiana State Sycamore on the mound to go the distance twice in one year since 2021.
“Personally, I never think that I’m coming out,” the junior slinger said. “I always want to finish the game. I don’t think that I’m going to come out soon, whatever the circumstance is. I’m just trying to give my team the best chance to win.”
He and ISU (18-12, 8-1) blanked Illinois State in the process on Fri. in a dominant display based on his stat line alone.
In a 2-0 win to open a three-game series with Missouri Valley Conference foe Illinois State, he stymied the Redbirds, fanning six with no walks, though it wasn’t a perfect night.
He allowed five hits and had one blemish — a balk.
In the top of the sixth, he was working a one-hitter when junior Auggie Rasmussen secured a single.
A balk by Jachec moved the runner to second base.
Jachec picked off the runner trying to steal third and got out of the frame after giving up the only multiple-hit inning.
This was the only runner in scoring position on the night for the Redbirds.
Jachec gave up a hit with two down in the closing inning but saw the complete game through with coach Mitch Hannahs backing.
When it gets late, Jachec said his mantra is to keep it moving.
“It’s kind of like, you go in the dugout, you look at coach and get a little head nod, ‘You good to go?’” Jachec said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m good to go. Don’t get me, I want it.’”
The ace and manager made eye contact on the mound and Jachec said he knew he wanted the final duel with the Redbirds.
Jachec closed out the game at that spot.
“It’s nothing more than a win for the team,” he said. “It’s like a personal goal to throw a complete game and it’s cool, but it’s more for the team getting the first win on Friday, it just helps with the rest of the weekend.”
He tossed 119 pitches on Fri. and flawless fielding from the guys around him resulted in nine fly outs and 11 ground outs.
He said the lengthy work day was not excessively taxing.
“Pretty sore,” he said of the next morning. “Pretty normal soreness, I throw 100 pitches every time so I get a pretty general soreness after it, but that one had a little bit extra.”
By Sat., he was back in the ISU weight room pumping iron.
That afternoon, Jachec’s masterpiece secured momentum and intel that gave ISU the upper hand for the final two games of the series.
“The other thing he does, his control is good, it allows us to kind of probe with certain pitches to get the feel of hitters,” Hannahs said.
The ballclub notched its best start in the Missouri Valley Conference since 1998 with a sweep and is deadlocked with Southern Illinois for the top spot.
“I think that Friday night guy sets the tone for the weekend,” Hannahs said. “Obviously, last weekend when Matt wasn’t himself, we were fighting all weekend to get out. This weekend he kind of put [the Redbirds] on their back a little bit. That helps the next pitcher. If he keeps it going then it helps the next guy and the next guy.”
The sterling showing from Jachec occured after a shaky effort in Chicago when he gave up five earned runs in less than three innings. The 10-7 loss on March 31 to Illinois-Chicago was the lone setback for ISU in the past 11 games.
“He’s got a lot of experience for sure,” junior outfielder Adam Pottinger said. “He’s one of the better pitchers on the team and one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever played with. I knew he was going to shut them down. I know he was a little upset about his last start, but I know Matt, and I know he is going to keep putting his head down and stay as confident as he is.”
