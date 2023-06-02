Former Bloomfield High School standout Matt Britton is the new boys basketball coach at Linton.
Britton's hiring was formalized at the Wednesday meeting of the Linton Stockton School Board, according to Kathryn Goad, superintendent of Linton Stockton Schools.
He'll also serve as a middle school teacher in social studies.
Britton has coached at South Spencer High School since 2019. As a collegian, he played for the NCAA Division II power University of Indianapolis in the 1990s under then-Greyhounds coach Royce Waltman, who later coached Indiana State to NCAA tournament berths in 2000 and 2001.
"Coach Britton rose to the top of the selection committee because of his longevity in the profession, successful resume, and his roots in Greene County," Goad said via email Thursday. "Having Mr. Britton in a middle school classroom will provide the opportunity to build positive relationships and model strong character with our young students."
Goad said that immediately following the School Board's meeting, Britton met with returning Linton team members and conducted his first open gym.
Britton replaces Joey Hart, whose contract was not renewed after 13 seasons at the helm, which included three Class 2A state runner-up finishes.
