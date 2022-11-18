Linton finally got its offense on track midway through the second quarter of Class 2A high school football semistate action Friday night at Evansville’s Reitz Bowl.
But the Miners didn’t get a defensive stop until the fourth quarter and couldn’t overcome the fast start by host Evansville Mater Dei. The 51-28 final score sends Mater Dei back to the state finals.
The first half couldn’t have started much worse for the Miners.
Hunter Gennicks was smothered on a third-and-2 run on the first series of the game and Mater Dei drove 60 yards in nine plays for its first touchdown.
A pass off the hands of a Linton receiver was picked off, and the Wildcats drove 34 yards for a second score.
After another three-and-out on offense, the Miners held their hosts to a field goal.
But again Linton couldn’t get a first down, and Mater Dei made it 24-0 after a 39-yard drive.
"We dug ourselves a hole at the beginning and couldn't find a way out of it," coach Brian Oliver of the Miners said after the game. "Mater Dei is a very good team and we made too many mistakes."
Brady Cox, finishing his senior year with a flourish, finally got a 5-yard run for Linton’s initial first down with 6:29 left in the half, and three plays later Gennicks broke free for a 56-yard touchhdown run. Braden Walters’ extra-point run made it 24-8.
Mater Dei found a wide-open receiver for a long touchdown less than a minute later, but the Miners put together a second straight 80-yard drive. Walters recovered Gennicks’ fumble in the end zone and Cox caught a 2-point conversion pass.
But Mater Dei had enough time to get in field-goal range and it was 34-16 at intermission.
Mater Dei took the second-half kickoff and drove 62 yards to a touchdown.
Linton responded with a 65-yard drive, Gennicks finding Walters for a fourth-down touchdown pass, but the Wildcats returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
Mater Dei got one more field goal and Linton’s Russell Goodman returned an intersection 62 yards to set up Linton’s last score.
"I'm proud of this team," coach Oliver concluded. "The hard part is, I don't get to spend another week with them.
"The seniors gave so much to this program," he continued. "I will forever be grateful for that."
