The Marshall and Robinson girls teams, plus Robinson junior Austin Wesley, will compete in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state finals for cross country Saturday at Peoria's Detweiller Park.
The 3-mile girls race will begin at 9 a.m. CDT, with the boys 3-miler to follow at 10 a.m. CDT.
Marshall freshman Molly Farrell posted the Wabash Valley's fastest time in the girls race as part of the St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional last Saturday, finishing second in 17 minutes and 13.26 seconds. Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn won with a time of 16:56.07.
Other high Marshall finishers were senior Brooklyn Bender (eighth, 18:16.09); junior Bethany Jones (30th, 19:52.70); and senior Isabel Arthur (35th, 20:07.83). Top Robinson finishers were junior Quinn Wesley (17th, 19:22.16); sophomore Sophie Stark (19th, 19:27.13); and freshman Mallory Mosbey (27th, 19:50.97).
Team-wise, Marshall (126 points) and Robinson (136) placed second and third respectively to qualify for the state finals. Tolono Unity came in first with 40.
In the sectional boys race last Saturday, Austin Wesley earned ninth place in 15:52.81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.