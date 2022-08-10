After a two-year absence, the Marshall Open golf tournament returns on Aug. 20.
The 18-hole stroke-play tournament at the Marshall Golf Course will have three divisions: men’s open, senior men’s division (70 and above) and a women’s division.
Players will be flighted after they complete their round and awards will be presented in all divisions. A $10,000 cash award will be presented for a hole-in-one on No. 5 and a $2,500 cash award will be presented for a hole-in-one on No. 1.
Cost is $25 for green fees and $15 for cart rental. Players can sign up with their own foursome or be placed with other players. Food will be available for purchase in the clubhouse.
Tee times can be reserved by calling 217-826-2404. Proceeds go to course maintenance.
