If history matters, the Marshall High School boys basketball program just absorbed some good vibes going into next season.
The Clark County school has hired former standouts Logan Eitel as head coach and Howie Johnson as assistant coach and junior varsity coach, said Kevin Keown, the Lions athletic director.
"We're excited," Keown said Thursday morning. "The community will be excited for two former basketball stars we've had here to come back and coach the team."
The Marshall Community Unit School District C-2 board of education hired Eitel and Johnson at a special meeting Wednesday night, Keown said.
Last season, just completed earlier this month, Marshall posted records of 2-25 overall and 0-7 in the Little Illini Conference.
Eitel and Johnson played for two of the winningest teams in school history.
Eitel and his twin brother Lucas played for Marshall's 32-1 team that reached the Illinois Class 2A semifinals in the 2008-2009 season. Both Eitels went on the play at Indiana State University, and played in the Sycamores' 2011 NCAA Tournament loss to Syracuse.
Johnson starred for four seasons at Marshall from 1969-73, leading the Lions to the Wabash Valley Tournament title in each of his last three seasons. In those years, Johnson averaged 27.2 points per game as a senior, 27 as a junior and 24.9 as a sophomore. Johnson finished his high school career with 2,295 points in four seasons. Marshall reached the Class A Sweet Sixteen in Johnson's senior season.
