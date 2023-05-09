High school baseball fans planning to attend Friday’s West Vigo game at Terre Haute South are advised against waiting around before arriving.
The Vigo County series games this spring have been quick and to the point and Tuesday’s 5-0 win for the Vikings over host Terre Haute North was another example: a 99-minute contest, actually the longest of the three played so far (both North-South games were completed in a combined time of less than three hours).
The briskness of Tuesday’s game was due mostly to West Vigo’s Kaleb Marrs and North’s Kendall Gregg. Marrs pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and escaped the game’s first threat in impressive fashion, while Gregg pitched three hitless innings before the Viking hitters finally made some progress.
“Location” was the key for both of them, Marrs indicated after the game.
The Viking right-hander has a good slider but didn’t need to use it until late in the game. “It’s nice being able to do that,” Marrs said. “I was able to locate my fastball … when I locate, that’s when I’m at my best.”
Gregg was having similar success for a while.
“He was taking advantage of the strike zone,” Marrs said, “but we adjusted and scored some runs.”
The first threat for either team came in the bottom of the third, when North’s Peyton Lintzenich beat out a one-out bunt, took second on a bunt by Dilun King and got to third on a wild pitch with the dangerous Bryson Carpenter at the plate. Carpenter got ahead in the count 3-and-1, but Marrs threw a fastball by him, then got him to chase another heater out of the strike zone for the third out.
A huge out, West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote agreed. “When it’s tough to score, the team that gets ahead has the advantage,” he said.
A leadoff walk to Grayson Porter in the top of the fourth was the beginning of North’s demise. He was at second with two out when Marrs helped himself by ripping an RBI single — West Vigo’s first hit — and taking second when the throw home got away. Two wild pitches before the inning ended made it a 2-0 game.
Marrs had thrown just 32 pitches in the first three innings, but North freshman Briar Goda worked a 10-pitch walk to start the fourth. Another walk with two outs had the potential tying run on base, but Marrs retired the next batter and nine of the last 11 after that to put the game away.
“Kaleb was good,” DeGroote agreed afterward. “[North’s] pitcher was good too … but Kaleb dominated from start to finish. [The Patriots] put pressure on us. They had some really good approaches at the plate.”
West Vigo added two more runs in the fifth on hits by Brian Chesshir and Jacob Likens, a sacrifice by Hunter Cottrell, an RBI single by Ben Kearns and a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Porter.
Those were the only earned runs West Vigo scored, as it turned out. A dropped third strike and hits by Porter and Carter Murphy made it 5-0 in the seventh.
North’s miscues weren’t frequent or obvious, but they were enough.
“[The Vikings] just wanted it more,” coach Scott Lawson of the Patriots said after the game, “and they made the plays they needed to make.
“We did a good job on the mound and we had a freshman [Nate Millington in relief] and a sophomore out there. The future is bright. We’ve just got to be a little more prepared.”
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kearns cf 4-1-1-1, Porter lf 2-1-1-1, Murphy ss 4-0-1-1, Skelton 1b 4-0-0-0, Marrs p 4-1-2-1, Bradbury c 3-0-1-0, Chesshir rf 3-1-1-0, Likens dh 3-1-1-0, Noblitt 2b 0-0-0-0, Cottrell 3b 2-0-0-0. Totals 29-5-8-4.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Carpenter cf 3-0-0-0, Goda rf 2-0-0-0, Millington ss-p 2-0-1-0, Dixon 2b-ss 3-0-0-0, Judson c 2-0-0-0, Gregg p-1b 3-0-1-0, Glotzbach 1b-3b 3-0-0-0, Lintzenich lf 3-0-1-0, King 3b-2b 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-3-0.
West Vigo 000 220 1 — 5
TH North 000 000 0 — 0
E — Carpenter, Judson. LOB — WV 5, THN 5. SB — Goda, Kearns. CS — Millington. SH — King, Cottrell.
West Vigo IP H R ER BB SO
Marrs (W) 7 3 0 0 3 8
TH North IP H R ER BB SO
Gregg (L) 6 6 4 2 1 4
Millington 1 2 1 0 0 3
HBP — by Gregg (Porter). WP — Marrs, Gregg 2. PB — Judson. T — 1:39.
Next — West Vigo (17-3) plays Wednesday at South Putnam. Terre Haute North (6-8) plays Thursday at Mooresville.
