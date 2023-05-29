West Vigo High School's baseball team has been so good this season that its games often end in the fifth or sixth innings because of the 10-run rule.
Thirteen times, the Vikings have scored 10 runs or more. Four times, at least 18.
Playing for the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional title Monday afternoon at John Heckman Field, West Vigo didn't generate the offensive explosion that it has been accustomed to in racking up 15 straight victories.
But the Vikings benefited from a three-hit shutout — with nine strikeouts — by ace pitcher Kaleb Marrs, another clutch performance by Indiana State-bound Carter Murphy and a loud contingent of fans who made the inconvenient trip (road-construction reference) to Spencer in slipping past Indian Creek 2-0.
The first 4½ innings were quick and scoreless, then the Vikings gave Marrs a razor-thin cushion against Indian Creek starter Talan Steinway in the bottom of the fifth. After a lead-off walk to Grayson Porter, Murphy reached base on a fielder's choice and Gabe Skelton drew his own walk. With Murphy ending up on third base, Garrett Pugh lofted a deep flyball to right field, which was caught but deep enough to qualify as a sacrifice fly as Murphy trotted home with the first run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ben Kearns and Porter coaxed two-out walks, causing the Braves from Trafalgar to summon Arjun Lothe — who started at first base — to replace Steinway on the mound. But Murphy greeted Lothe with a slow-rolling single between shortstop and third base to plate the hard-charging Kearns.
Marrs allowed one runner in the top of the seventh before shutting down Indian Creek to improve the Vikings' record to 27-3 and propel them into the regional round next Saturday. Their opponent will be Tri-West and the site will be announced later this week.
"I think we struggled at the plate a little in the early innings," Murphy told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We were scratching zeroes on the board. And their pitcher [Steinway] was a tough pitcher.
"For Garrett Pugh to get that sac fly to score me and for me to get that groundball through the third-base side … I mean when Kaleb Marrs is on the mound, you only need to score two runs to win."
"Kaleb was just a bulldog on the mound today," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote emphasized. "We've been pretty spoiled with Kaleb. He's been doing that for three years. I wouldn't trade him for anybody. He was really mixing up his speeds well. He got locked in early."
Even Marrs seemed somewhat impressed by his own performance Monday.
"I found a groove [around the mound] that was good for me," he explained. "I found a good spot to land. … All my mechanics were working for me."
Marrs insisted that literally every pitch in his arsenal worked effectively against Indian Creek.
"All were good and had good location," he added. "This was one of my better days, for sure."
Murphy said Marrs is the toughest pitcher he has faced since last season.
"I knew he was going to be special this year," Murphy mentioned.
Looking toward the future, the Vikings echoed a similar theme — the dreaded but realistic "one game at a time."
"I think we need to keep our heads down, stay humble — as we've been all year — and play our baseball," Murphy said. "If we play our baseball, I don't think anybody in the state can beat us."
"Stay in focus," DeGroote suggested as another recommendation for his players. "Stay in the moment. It's hard nowadays, with the Internet, because these guys have access to all kinds of information."
Marrs listed his goals for West Vigo advancing as far in the state tournament as possible: 1.) "Taking it one game at a time [of course]," 2.) "Keep playing like we have been" and 3.) "Keep battling."
Addressing the friendly, blue elephant in the room, Murphy admits that he'll be checking on Indiana State whenever possible as the Sycamores host an NCAA regional at Bob Warn Field, starting Friday when they face Wright State.
"I'm still 100-percent Viking," Murphy pointed out. "But as soon as this season wraps up … I'll be ready."
If this season doesn't wrap up until the weekend of June 16-17 — when the state finals for all four classes will take place at Indianapolis' Victory Field — the future Sycamore will not complain.
Meanwhile, DeGroote has no doubt that Murphy and West Vigo's other four seniors — Marrs, Kearns, Brian Chesshir and Jayden Bradbury — will be ready when they need to be ready.
"Carter's been there for us all the way," DeGroote said. "Those guys have all had monster seasons."
For you history buffs, West Vigo has won baseball sectional championships (according to ihsaa.org) in the following years: 1979, 1984, 1998 (Class 3A), 1999 (3A), 2000 (3A), 2001 (3A), 2003 (3A), 2004 (3A), 2008 (3A), 2009 (3A), 2010 (3A), 2013 (3A), 2015 (3A), 2018 (3A), 2022 (3A) and now 2023 (3A).
