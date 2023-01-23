Facing the prospect of a monumental upset Monday night in their own gym, Robinson's girls high school basketball team shot nearly perfectly in the fourth quarter and knocked off Illinois Class 2A's eighth-ranked Paris 40-38.
The Tigers had beaten the Maroons 45-25 just last Thursday in the championship game of the Little Illini Conference tourney, but even after Kaitlyn Coombes had nearly single-handedly lifted Paris into a third-quarter lead, the visitors couldn't hang on.
"We built a good lead at the start of the third quarter," Paris coach Dave Tingley said after the game, "but we just couldn't get it to 10, or 12. We couldn't get [the lead] past that breaking point."
The Maroons responded to Coombes' personal 7-0 run -- in about a two-minute span -- that broke a halftime tie with a 7-2 run to close out the third quarter (Coombes had the last two for the Tigers too) and pull within 30-28.
With both teams shaky at the start of the fourth quarter -- Paris blew an open layup, Robinson had back-to-back turnovers -- a three-point play by Kendra Young looked to be the play that might reignite the Tigers, but Robinson came back with a 6-0 run, taking a 34-33 lead on a layup by Taylor Blank.
Coombes scored with an offensive rebound to put Paris ahead again, and Young followed with a 3-pointer for a 38-34 lead just past the midpoint of the fourth quarter. But, as the final score indicates, those were the last points the visitors scored.
Robinson got two baskets by Marissa Zane, tying the score with two minutes left, and the chess game began. Robinson drew an offensive foul, but Deming Hawkins stole the ball back for Paris and coach Tingley called two timeouts in the last minute. Robinson's Elizabeth Shea stole the ball and was fouled, however, and sank both ends of a one-and-one -- the Maroons were 16 for 17 at the line -- for the winning points before Paris missed two shots in the last few seconds.
"We needed to make more shots," coach Tingley said afterward. "We had lots of opportunities . . . a lot of good looks."
"We knew we were capable of something like this," coach Scott Zane of Robinson said, "the girls just had to start believing.
"Paris is a benchmark; such a great program," he continued. "We wanted to have an opportunity to play at that level . . . we knew if we could just hang around [we had a chance]."
"We're a game circled on a lot of people's schedules," Dave Tingley said. "Maybe this will make us more aware of that."
Marissa Zane led all scorers with 19 points and Shea added 13 for Robinson, which hit 5 of 6 from the field in the fourth quarter after shooting just 25% in the first three periods.
Coombes had 15 points and led all rebounders with eight for Paris -- she's one of the shorter Tigers -- and Young scored 10. Trinity Tingley had five assists and Young four steals.
In jeopardy now, by the way, is the Paris streak of LIC titles that's currently at six. The Tigers and Maroons have one loss each, with Paris hosting Mt. Carmel this Thursday and going to last-place Lawrenceville on Feb. 2, the night Robinson hosts Marshall.
