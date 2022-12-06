Robinson junior big man Noah Gilmore played a significant role in his team’s 62-60 overtime win at Terre Haute South in boys high school basketball Tuesday night.
Gilmore hit a 50-footer at the halftime buzzer to give his team its first lead at 28-26.
Gilmore then uncharacteristically missed three straight free throws in the closing seconds of regulation, as the Maroons missed out on a chance to win without the extra period.
The slender-but-smooth 6-foot-6 Maroon then capped off the game with the game-winning basket with four seconds left.
The fact that the game went into the extra period came as no surprise, considering how closely the contest was played from start to finish.
Gilmore had five points in the first period as the teams battled to a 13-13 tie. Nas McNeal had eight points for South in the opening period.
Robinson scored the first three points of the second period before South came back to take the lead. Zayvion Baker and Josh Morgan each had a trey for South in the second period, with Baker adding another hoop with 1:01 left to put his team up 26-23.
Robinson got a basket from Nate Wernz to pull within one, and the Maroons got the ball back with less than a second to go needing to go 84 feet for an improbable basket.
The Maroons got the ball to a wide-open Gilmore right in front of his team’s bench, and he grabbed it and tossed it straight through the net for a hoop that would prove costly to the home team down the stretch.
South went into a 2-2-1 full-court zone press in the last half of the third period and caused some problems, forcing Robinson into six of its 21 turnovers on the night.
Before then, the Maroons had taken a 37-32 lead — led by a pair of free throws and a trey from 6-6 senior Aidan Parker.
South got five straight points in the press, getting two straight baskets from Treva Branch and a free throw from Chris Herrin.
The Maroons stayed in control, leading 44-39 on an Owen Schmidt trey with 2:01 left.
Baker tied the game for South with a trey at the 36.5 mark and a pair of free throws with 0.1 left in the period to force a 44-44 tie at what is normally the final stop.
Robinson got rolling in the fourth period, as Gilmore hit a basket and then four straight free throws to go up 55-49 with 2:19 left.
South battled back on a Baker basket and a pair of McNeal free throws, and trailed 55-53 with 1:12 left. McNeal added a layup with 12.2 seconds left to tie the game, and the Maroons could not overcome their shortcomings at the line.
South got a McNeal trey and a Jude McCoskey in overtime, but the Maroons were able to get the game winner from Gilmore with 4.0 seconds left. South’s Branch got a good look on a trey at the buzzer, but it glanced off the rim.
Gilmore led the Maroons with 18 points, while Cooper Loll had 15 and Wenz and Parker added 13 each.
McNeal paced South with 20 points, with Baker adding 14 and Branch chipping in eight off the bench. The most glaring stat for South was the Braves hitting just 8 of 25 attempts from 3-point range.
Robinson (3-3) plays at Casey on Friday night, while South (3-1) looks to avenge its first loss of the season with a 4:30 p.m. matinee Saturday at Avon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.