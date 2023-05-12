A duty for most — all? — high school track and field coaches is maintaining the lists of the school’s top marks in each event and the Terre Haute South coaching team of Jon and Josh Lee is no different.
Climbing the ladder in the throwing events this year have been seniors Tyler Marley and Mariah Posey, who have also ascended into the state’s top-10 list in shot put recently.
Just a consequence of the hard work they’ve put in, both said earlier this week.
“I worked the whole summer,” said Posey, who added more than five feet to her personal shot put record, now 40-feet-11. “It helped out quite a lot.”
Marley, whose shot put PR has increased by six feet (to 55-7) and who threw the discus 154 feet for a career best in a meet this week, has been throwing year-round since giving up football after his freshman season.
“It’s mostly technique,” he said when asked about the reason for the improvement. “[Throwing successfully] has everything to do with technique.”
South throwers are coached by Jordon Montgomery and he’s proud of the entire group of South throwers at his disposal.
“I’ve got a lot of good kids,” Montgomery said. “Our average [combined marks] per meet is up 10 feet in discus this year, and up by a significant amount in shot put.” Montgomery was also quick to praise volunteer coach Joseph Barnes, who has helped during the summer and fall when Montgomery is helping coach football.
Neither Marley nor Posey fits the old stereotype of huge, bulky shot putters or discus throwers.
“Explosive power [is what it takes],” said Marley, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 235 pounds. “There’s a difference between explosive power and strength.”
“Being strong helps,” Posey admitted, “but focusing on the little things makes a big difference. I did most of the work on my form.” One of the South shot putters still ahead of Posey on the list, in fact, is Beth Hilton, who competed at Indiana State — and who was a cheerleader in addition to being a thrower at South.
Just ahead of Marley on the boys shot-put list are a couple of familiar names. Jordon Montgomery ranks third, less than eight inches ahead of Marley, and ranked fourth is Dave Montgomery — Jordon’s father — who is currently less than two inches ahead of Marley’s best.
Atop the boys list is 2019 state shot-put champion Jason Swarens, who missed a chance to be a repeater when COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season (also the freshman season for Marley and Posey).
“His work ethic led to his honors,” Montgomery said of Swarens, currently competing for Wisconsin and one of the top-ranked throwers in the nation, “and that probably hasn’t changed.”
The limited contact the current South seniors had with Swarens could have helped, because Posey pointed out that there is plenty of teamwork among the throwers.
“I like that [what I do] helps my team and keeps me in shape,” she said this week, “and allows me to build close bonds with people.”
The sport is also a mental one, Marley mentioned.
“It’s very much a thinking sport,” he said. “It teaches problem solving, because there’s always something to improve. There’s rarely a perfect throw, but you’re always looking for that.”
And Montgomery is more than ready to see Marley eclipse his family on that leader board.
“Just seeing improvement [from the throwers] is what I enjoy most,” he said.
