The last 20 minutes of Wednesday night’s men’s college basketball duel between Indiana State and visiting Southern Illinois made one thing certain.
The race for the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title won’t come easy.
Southern Illinois ended the Sycamores’ unbeaten streak in MVC in bruising fashion, beating ISU 69-61 in Hulman Center. The Sycamores (now 13-5 overall) remain in first place with a 6-1 MVC record, just ahead of a cluster of rivals with two losses each, including Southern Illinois (13-5, 5-2).
But the Salukis’ aggressive second-half uprising, fueled by 13 Sycamore fouls that led to 19 second-half SIU free throws. On a night when some electricity from a season-high crowd of 5,251 on Black Out Cancer night, Southern Illinois wound up absorbing some of that buzz by osmosis.
“There’s no rest for the weary in this league,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said afterward. “This league is brutal.”
His Sycamores can stay atop the MVC standings with a win in Sunday’s 3 p.m. EST game at Missouri State, though that’s historically a hard place for Indiana State to win.
Donning black and white uniforms matching the Black Out Cancer Night theme, the Sycamores looked flush with the confidence that has pushed them to the program’s best MVC start since 1978-79.
Once again, sophomore guard Julian Larry exhibited that positivity with his bolts down the baseline, dodging defenders like a NFL running back, striding fluidly within inches of the stripe.
His first drive let ISU tie it a 2-2, starting a 13-2 run that secured a long lead. He stole the ball from SIU’s Lance Jones and zipped down court to a layup and an 18-9 Sycamore lead with 12:17 left in the first half.
Larry’s boldest first-half baseline drive came as he lofted a layup while falling to the floor as the crowd watched it bounce and fall through for a 33-18 ISU lead.
Teammates exhibited that same poise. Cameron Henry bypassed his own layup, with Salukis in his face, and whipped a pass out to reserve guard Trenton Gibson, who coolly sank a 3-pointer to put ISU up 21-10. Six minutes later, Henry tossed a pass over his shoulder to sophomore Jayson Kent, who spun in a layback for a 29-15 lead.
“For a while there in the first half, we were playing good basketball,” Schertz said.
They were, and the crowd loved it.
Poised play kept ISU up 36-26 at half, but it got sternly tested by SIU’s aggressiveness in the final 20 minutes.
The Salukis used the officials’ whistles to turn a 43-33 Sycamore lead into a 50-45 SIU advantage, triggered by a technical foul on ISU coach Josh Schertz, the team’s 13th this season. Domask had drawn a foul, hit those two freebies and then added two more on the tech, and the Salukis were back in the game.
“That one play doesn’t determine the whole game,” Henry said, aptly, of the technical foul.
Indeed, given the rough style allowed by the officials, SIU capitalized. ISU didn’t.
As the rugged play continued, Sycamore senior Cooper Neese, held scoreless in the first half, found a groove, too. His three-point play evened the score at 57-57. But ISU needed that and more; the Salukis never stopped pushing back.
“SIU, credit to them,” Henry said. “They came out the second half and played really hard, and played pretty tough.”
Big leads have disintegrated several times this season for ISU. “In recent games, we always let up,” said freshman center Robbie Avila, who blocked a shot, grabbed a tough rebound and got the Sycamores to within 59-51 with a layup with 1:37 left. ISU missed a layup, two free throws and a 3-pointer afterward, and SIU stayed steady. Poise belonged to the Salukis late.
“As a team, we’ve got to be better,” Henry said.
Staying at the top of the Missouri Valley will require the Sycamores’ first-half poise through all 40 minutes of each game ahead. Every opponent will be trying to summon that same confidence. SIU had it in the homestretch on Wednesday.
Valley play “is a monster,” Schertz said. “It just is. Every night. Tonight, we got punched in the mouth.”
