When you speak to Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory about the season prospects, there's really only one way to accurately describe the whole lock, stock and barrel when it comes both the team itself and the prospect of playing.
Cautiously optimistic.
As far as the games are concerned? That's out of Mallory's hands. The Missouri Valley Football Conference will likely clarify what it's plans are for the season next week. While some MVFC teams have lost all of their nonconference games, the Sycamores have only lost one game so far — the Sept. 19 home game against Lindenwood.
Until a decision is made? Everything is considered to be a go and ISU is set to start preseason practices next Wednesday.
"There's uncertainty with everybody. We've been able to stay safe and healthy, that's always my No. 1 concern and we're doing everything in the guidelines to do that. We're not going to be reckless and careless with those guidelines," Mallory said. "As far as the game itself? I think everyone has questions and we're trying to sort through the answers right now."
Mallory said he wasn't sure what the schedule could look like, including a replacement for Lindenwood. As of now? ISU only has its four conference home games.
So far, ISU has been working out in groups, or pods, to minimize contact and to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19. To date, there have been no positive cases for the team.
It's just part of the new normal — one that included no spring football and very little in the way of organized team-building. Mallory, his staff and the players have tried to make the best of it.
"We're staying in the routine and staying as planned. We've utilized the time we've been allowed by the NCAA and our goal is to stay on schedule," Mallory said.
As for the team? Though ISU lost some important contributors on both sides of the ball, it also sprinkles in plenty of experience elsewhere. Each unit on the field, perhaps excepting the linebacking corps, has a veteran or two who have started and who can provide leadership.
Offensively? The most experienced unit is the backfield as both Peterson Kerlegrand and Titus McCoy return. Add in Michael Haupert, who formed part of ISU's "wildcats" backfield it used in the second half of the season after quarterback Ryan Boyle was injured, and there are 1,282 rushing yards coming back to the team.
There's also experience at wide receiver as All-MVFC Dante Hendrix returns, as well as Rontrez Morgan, Dakota Caton and Daishon Collins. Zach Larkin and Matae Thomas are both back at tight end.
The quarterback position was manned by the combination of Kurtis Wilderman and Gunnar See in 2019 after Boyle got hurt, and both are back, but ISU is high on graduate transfer Anthony Thompson from Northern Illinois.
"I haven't yet been able to see him, but in meetings, but I'm anxious to see him," Mallory said on Thompson.
Thompson is one of eight Division I transfers Mallory brought into the fold. He is joined by ex-Towson offensive lineman Josh Diaz, ex-Purdue wide receiver Noah Ellison, ex-Columbia safety Hunter Lunsford, ex-Michigan kicker Alan Selzer, ex-Dartmouth defensive lineman T.J. Simpson, ex-Morgan State offensive lineman Keagan Trost, and ex-Minnesota wide receiver Harry Van Dyne.
In theory, all should help, but none have done any team activities. COVID-19 has changed the nature of all position battles because of the lack of time normally spent.
"Our focus has been getting the team into football shape, but there's still some competition, more so than any preseason camp I've been a part of. There are a lot of guys that you feel if they had a spring, would be higher or different [on the depth chart]. We build our program on having guys ready. That will be more important than ever," Mallory said.
The big question mark on the offensive side is the line. ISU does get All-MVFC guard Isaiah Edwards back for a sixth year of eligibility after he missed most of the 2019 season. Joe Vazquez also started several games, but the Sycamores won't have the extreme experience it had last season, when five seniors started up front. Alvin Clemons and Carter Herrin should start. The right tackle spot is still competitive.
Defensively, ISU has a rare season where it doesn't have an established linebacker after defensive fulcrums Jonas Griffith and Clayton Glasco both ran out of eligibility. ISU will rely on Kelvin Broome, Matt Thompson and Dayveon Higgs to fill the void.
ISU does have quite of bit of experience in the line and the secondary. All-MVFC defensive end Inoke Moala is back, as is underrated Kaleb Brewer, and defensive tackles Cade Peratt and Filip Zacok. The secondary returns corner Mekhi Ware and safeties Michael Thomas and Kaelub Newman. Anthony Tucker could return to a starting role at the other corner spot.
Special teams also has plenty of experience. Long snapper Wyatt Harwood is a trusted veteran. Punter Travis Reiner is back and returner Caton was All-MVFC. Kicker Jerry Nunez moved on and Selzer will likely take over.
"I feel real confident because we have great leadership in every [position] room. As you get into your program, we're not relying on young freshmen, we let them develop. I'm excited about the upperclassmen and incoming guys because they're guys who have played or who have waited to play," Mallory said.
So will there be a season for these players to take part in?
"I think the longer it goes, the better I feel. Right now, I feel good because we're not making any decisions. We're trying to find out some information. Every day it goes, the better I feel. I feel confident we'll play, but I don't know what it will look like," Mallory said.
• ISU football plans peaceful protest march — ISU football announced Thursday that it would lead a peaceful protest march at 1 p.m. on Sunday, starting at the Vigo County Courthouse.
According to a press advisory sent via the ISU football office, the purpose of the event, which was organized by three members of the football team who were not identified, is to "promote justice for all and to stand up against racial injustice".
ISU coach Curt Mallory will take part and participants will march from the Courthouse to the ISU Fountain. ISU President Deborah Curtis will be among those to speak and the group will be joined by ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales.
From there, participants will march to the African American Cultural Center where players will have an opportunity to speak as well as Rev. Terry Clark, an ISU faculty member. The march will conclude with a march back to the Courthouse.
