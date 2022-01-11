In the film “The Magnificent Seven”, only three of the heroes survived to the end of the film.
In Indiana State’s basketball version of The Magnificent Seven? Five Sycamores survived to overtime before Northern Iowa was able to slip past the Sycamores 80-74 on Tuesday in a gallant effort under extreme roster duress.
It was a remarkable effort under what should have been impossible circumstances. For much of the contest? The Sycamores made one believe that the impossible would be possible.
The missing Sycamores were Cooper Neese, Kailex Stephens, Cam Crawford, Sam Mervis, Nick Hittle and Zach Hobbs. Their short-handed teammates nearly pulled off the shocker anyway.
But UNI wiped out a 17-point second-half deficit as the gassed Sycamores couldn’t hold on in overtime.
The fact that ISU didn’t hold on disappointed ISU coach Josh Schertz, but the effort throughout the game did not.
“I’m proud of our fight, competitive spirit and how we laid it on the line,” Schertz said. “And then? I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to get a win and get the job done. We had a great opportunity up 17.”
The Sycamores went to McLeod Center with only seven players available, under the Missouri Valley Conference threshold of eight players to trigger a no-contest.
ISU decided to play anyway, gambling that the risk was worth the reward of having normalcy late in the week.
It nearly paid off in a victory.
Cam Henry and Micah Thomas co-led ISU with 18 points. Julian Larry, who played all 45 minutes, chipped in 13. Xavier Bledson played 43 minutes for ISU and had 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“It leaves a sour taste. We felt like we could have pulled it out. We fought and we showed some pride and I’m happy with what we showed tonight,” Thomas said.
Noah Carter led UNI (8-7, 4-1) with 17 points. AJ Green, UNI’s go-to scorer, had 16 points, but on 4 of 16 shooting. Schertz singled out Larry for his defense on Green.
“The job Julian did on Green was an absolutely legendary performance. To fight through all the screens he fought through? AJ made four shots all night. He made a three on Tuck [Dearon Tucker] and didn’t really get anything on Julian,” Schertz noted.
The Sycamores didn’t do anything gimmicky. They ran their offense as they usually do – with four spread and one player inside the paint. Still, the Sycamores would need to shoot well to start and they did.
ISU (8-7, 1-2) controlled much of the first half, but it hit its apex at the start of the second half.
ISU made its first three 3-point shots as the Sycamores’ lead swelled to 17, 55-38, by the 13:55 mark.
There were problems to contend with – Thomas picked up his fourth foul early – but the Sycamores were thriving at the expense of the shocked Panthers.
To extricate themselves from their predicament, the Panthers employed full-court defensive pressure and it did have an effect on the Sycamores. Turnovers on three straight possessions, including an offensive foul on Henry for his fourth, helped UNI whittle ISU’s lead down to 12.
Shortly afterwards, Noah Carter drained a pair of 3-pointers in succession and Carter finished a 16-2 run with a traditional three-point play as ISU’s lead dropped to 57-54.
“They hadn’t really pressed all year and we weren’t ready for it. We did a poor job of attacking it. Micah was out with four fouls, so we didn’t have our ballhandler in the game at the time,” Schertz said.
ISU needed some shots to keep UNI at bay, and a 3-pointer by Larry and a layup by Quimari Peterson seemed to be the remedy as ISU led by seven with 6:48, but UNI kept coming.
A 7-0 run tied the game as Bowen Born’s 3-pointer at the 5:01 mark knotted the contest at 65.
Another Larry 3-pointer, he made more 3-pointers in this game (three) than he had all season, put ISU back in front and the Sycamores held the lead until there were 49 seconds left when Green made a pair of free throws to tie it.
Thomas drove the lane and drew a foul from Born, who was in the charge circle, and Thomas made both free throws with 29 seconds left, but Green countered with a fade-away jumper with 18 seconds left.
Thomas’s layup attempt at the buzzer was short and ISU was forced to go overtime, a nightmare scenario given the short-handed situation the Sycamores were in.
Overtime proved to be a bridge too far for the Sycamores. After UNI took its first lead since the early minutes of the game, there was controversy.
On a rebound off of a Peterson miss, a foul was initially called on Nate Heise for a loose ball foul on the rebound. However, after a review, the call was reversed to a hook-and-hold call on Bledson, a flagrant foul.
“The officials said it was an obvious hook-and-hold,” said Schertz when he was asked if the officials offered an explanation on the call reversal, one that the television crew calling the game, among others, thought would remain a UNI foul.
Heise only made one at the line and UNI didn’t score on the subsequent possession, but it stole momentum away from ISU. After Heise converted a traditional three-point play at 2:19 left in overtime, there was no route back for the Sycamores.
ISU began the game by making four of its first seven 3-point shots. Three of them came in a 10-0 run that staked ISU to an early 18-6 lead.
ISU also benefitted from its defense. UNI began the game by missing eight of its first nine shots and ISU was able to force turnovers by getting into UNI’s passing lanes.
UNI eventually shook itself out of its cold start and the Panthers closed the ISU lead to 27-26 with 3:07 left, but the Sycamores got their second wind.
An 8-0 run, fueled in large part by a Thomas 3-pointer and a Henry traditional three-point lead pushed the lead back to 35-26 late in the first half.
ISU’s Magnificent Seven rode into the Iowa sunset without beating impossible odds to save the day, but ISU hopes that what they put in the bank from this contest was confidence that they can accomplish nearly anything – even in difficult circumstances.
“What this showed is the high level of confidence we’re playing with,” Thomas said. “[UNI] is a good team in this league and the fact that we had them down by a good margin and almost had the chance to win. We’re ready to move forward and try to get a dub [win] on Saturday,” Thomas said.
According to Schertz, ISU should be back to full strength on Saturday – with a couple of practices under their belts too – when MVC standard bearer Loyola visits Hulman Center.
