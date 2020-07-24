Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College's department of intercollegiate athletics announced Thursday night the hiring of Scot MacAllister as its head women's basketball coach.
McAllister replaces Robert Belf, who guided the Pomeroys to records of 8-16 in 2018-19 and 8-17 in 2019-20. There was no mention in the SWMC news release regarding why Belf is no longer the coach.
"We are very excited to welcome coach Scot MacAllister to the Pomeroy family," SMWC athletic director Deanna Bradley said in the release. "We look forward to seeing coach MacAllister at the helm of our women's basketball program and taking the team to the next level as we prepare for NAIA competition."
MacAllister most recently served as an assistant coach for the Centre College women's basketball program in Danville, Ky. Prior to taking that role in 2014, he was head girls basketball coach at Russell County (Ky.) High School.
Brennan Randolph, SMWC's vice president for enrollment management, is excited for what MacAllister brings to the department.
"Coach MacAllister is a servant leader and will instill into his player's characteristics and qualities that will help them grow both academically and athletically," Randolph said. "Coach has a strong focus on training, strategy and professionalism and he will expect his student-athletes to perform at a high level on and off the court. He also brings a great deal of experience in fundraising and enrollment management that will be essential as we look to the future of athletics at The Woods."
"I am extremely grateful and excited to be joining the family at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods," MacAllister mentioned. "From the moment the interview process began, it was evident that this is not just a college, it's a family of people who live out the idea of serving and supporting others. I can't thank President [Dottie] King, Vice President for Enrollment Management Mr. Brennan Randolph and athletic director Deanna Bradley enough for allowing me to be a part of a place that feels like home."
MacAllister earned his master's degree in educational leadership & supervision and bachelor's degree in physical education from California State University.
He and wife Lori have three children, three grandchildren and are expecting another grandchild this September. A native of Warrior, Ala., they are soon to be residents of Terre Haute.
