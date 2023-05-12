When it comes to qualifying and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Team, the first four races of the 2023 IndyCar season were a nightmare.
Its trio of drivers had an average starting position of 19.5 entering Friday’s qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The team collectively had one top-10 start all season.
However, RLL came out of the shadows with a vengeance.
RLL driver Christian Lundgaard earned his first career IndyCar pole position, and he will lead the pack for Saturday’s race. Lundgaard had a pole-winning lap of 1 minute, 9.3321 seconds.
Lundgaard, a native of Denmark, edged Felix Rosenqvist by .027 of a second in the final qualifying session, the closest margin between the two top drivers in the Fast 6 qualifying era.
When he rolled out of bed Friday morning, Lundgaard thought it might be a fruitful day.
“I knew we were going to have a chance to get into the Fast 6 because we’ve done that pretty much every time we’ve been here, at least with me, and I hoped it was going to happen, and now I can sit here and it’s a reality, which is pretty cool,” Lundgaard said.
Lundgaard is in his second full season on the IndyCar circuit. He’s shown promise on race day with two top-10 finishes, but this is far and away his best chance to demonstrate his race craft from an advantageous position.
Lundgaard wasn’t the only RLL driver to shine. Jack Harvey qualified fourth, his best starting position since he started third in the 2019 Grand Prix.
RLL’s other driver, Graham Rahal, just missed the Fast 6 qualifying session and will start eighth, his best starting position of the season.
RLL opened a new racing headquarters in suburban Zionsville early in 2023, but clearly, qualifying results haven’t backed up the investment.
“All the resources that’s been put into this has not been rewarded up until now. We had a very good end to the season last year, but we weren’t able to continue that going into the beginning of this season, and it annoyed me a lot because obviously I’m asking the questions, what have we done different?” Lundgaard said.
So what changed?
“I would say we set the benchmark in Barber [Motorsports Park] a couple of weeks ago where we were pretty much consistently sixth throughout the whole week, to now start off with a pole,” Lundgaard said.
Not only did RLL drivers do well, but Honda-powered teams fared better than their Chevrolet counterparts. Honda cars have seven of the top 10 spots on the grid.
Despite that, Rosenqvist had a legitimate chance to knock Lundgaard off the pole. The Arrow McLaren driver, one of just two in the final qualifying session running on Chevrolet power, was ahead of Lundgaard’s pole-setting pace on his final qualifying lap.
However, he had a bobble on the last sequence of turns before the alternate start-finish line (located just before the road course re-enters the oval) and it proved costly.
“I thought I had a mega lap going and I kind of messed it up a bit in Turn 9. I was just going for make or break and didn’t make,” Rosenqvist said.
Alex Palou, who was fastest in Friday’s second practice session, will start third in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Pato O’Ward, the other Chevy in the top six and the fastest in Friday’s first practice session, rolls off fifth in his Arrow McLaren car. Kyle Kirkwood, of Andretti Autosport, starts sixth.
Several prominent drivers will start back in the pack. IndyCar points leader Marcus Ericsson will start seventh. Alexander Rossi, who won the most recent event on the IMS road course last July, will start 10th.
Will Power, who has won on the IndyCar road course five times, is slotted in 12th.
Defending GMR Grand Prix champion Colton Herta starts 14th. Three-time Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud starts 19th. Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing teammate Helio Castroneves starts 26th as his day was hampered by an engine problem in the second practice session.
Matteo Nannini won the Indy NXT pole position for Saturday’s support race.
