Lucas Steward is the new boys basketball coach at Riverton Parke High School.
Steward has coached basketball and football at Terre Haute South High School.
The Southwest Parke Community Schools Board of Trustees approved his hiring last Wednesday.
"We are very excited to have Lucas as our boys basketball coach and our teaching staff," Riverton Parke athletic director Charlie Martin said. "Everyone we spoke with in the hiring process praised his work ethic. Our boys basketball program will be in a rebuilding phase after the loss of several seniors, and he is ready to take on this challenge."
Riverton Parke finished last season with a 10-15 overall record.
