Power outages in the area have led Lincoln Park Speedway to postpone its Bill Gardner Sprintacular -- originally to have been Friday and Saturday -- to Sunday and Monday.
Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds hit the 5/16-mile dirt oval midday Thursday, knocking out electricity to the track. Much effort was put into restoring power to the track in time for this weekend’s events, but the venue remained without power on Friday.
The rescheduled Sunday program will include the United States Auto Club's AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series, plus 305 RaceSaver Sprints and Modifieds.
On Monday the USAC program continues, along with the Midwest Mini Sprint Association, Super Stocks and Bombers. Monday's program concludes with a $10,000-to-win 40-lap main event.
Pits will open at 2 p.m. both days, with front gates open at 4 and cars on the track at 6. General admission tickets are $30, pit passes $40 and kids 10 and under get free admission.
