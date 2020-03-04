Freshman Marquise Kennedy of Loyola and sophomore Liam Robbins of Drake headline the list of selections for the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference specialty teams for men’s basketball.
Kennedy, a Chicago resident, has been tabbed the conference’s Team Captain for the All-Bench Team, while Robbins (Davenport, Iowa) is the league’s Team Captain for the Most-Improved Team.
The teams, which were selected by the league’s newspaper beat writers, are comprised of a minimum of five student-athletes (top five vote-getters, plus ties) on each squad.
Kennedy also earned MVC All-Freshman Team accolades following an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game and drained 51 percent (107 for 210) of his field-goal attempts. A dynamic and explosive playmaker, he has helped Loyola to an 11-3 ledger when he scores 10 or more points this season.
The first Loyola true freshman to start a season opener since Milton Doyle in 2013-14, Kennedy scored 16 or more points five times, including a season-best, 20-point performance in a victory over Evansville on Jan. 11.
In addition to being named Team Captain of the Most Improved Unit, Robbins earned second-team All-MVC honors as one of the league’s top big men. He also earned a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team for his shot-blocking and shot-altering prowess. He led the league in blocks with a school-record 90, which is currently the seventh most in a season in MVC history.
Offensively, the forward averaged 15.2 ppg in league play on 50-percent shooting and 52.6-percent inside the two-point arc. He added 7.8 rebounds per outing in league action as well to rank third in the league.
No Indiana State players were named to the All-Bench or Most-Improved teams.
