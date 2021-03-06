Indiana State’s men’s basketball experiences with Loyola in recent years has been one of extremes.
If Loyola misses its 3-point shots? They can be had – the Ramblers converted 35.9% this season. However, if the Ramblers can convert from beyond the arc? Added to its strengths everywhere else, Loyola can make a good team look bad.
So in Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, ISU set its defense and played to the former scenario to keep its season alive.
Unfortunately for the Sycamores? They got the latter one.
Loyola came out of the gates smoking. The Ramblers scored on 11 of their first 14 possessions, including a 6 of 7 start from 3-point range, as ISU’s season ended with a 65-49 defeat to the No. 20 Ramblers.
“It’s tough to guard a team that hits shots that effectively. They just came out and hit everything,” ISU forward Jake LaRavia said.
LaRavia led ISU with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyreke Key scored 11 in what is likely his last game at ISU.
Cameron Krutwig had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the 23-4 Ramblers. Lucas Williamson added 14 points.
ISU’s defensive plan going into the game was to double the ball, it invariably finds its way into the hands of MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year Krutwig, and try to disrupt the Ramblers’ service to cutters and shooters.
It didn’t pan out. Krutwig, equally devastating as a distributor as he is a finisher in the paint, simply rotated the ball out of the double team, and his teammates did the rest.
“As soon as I take that first dribble, they’re on top of me. We call it a dig. Southern did that against us [in the final regular season series], so we changed some of our spacing and worked on it all week in practice,” Krutwig explained.
“Coach tells us about starting the domino to break down the defense. If that means me getting a few [defenders] to turn heads? That’s how it works out,” he added.
What they mostly did was find 3-point shooters. Braden Norris drained three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game in the Ramblers’ early surge. Lucas Williamson and Keith Clemons joined in on the Loyola 3-point fun as the Ramblers built a 28-13 lead.
“They’re so good and well-coached. Going in? We thought, shooting 33% percent from three? That was one thing we could give up. They came out and steamrolled us and put us behind the 8-ball early,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Loyola coach Porter Moser said that the Ramblers’ excellent shooting made it look easy, but it typically isn’t.
“It’s not as easy you think because Indiana State plays so hard and they’re long. We had to hit some shots,” Moser said. “We had the spacing to make shots. It wasn’t like they weren’t rotating hard. It was probably as good a rotation as we’ve seen, we just did a good job moving it.”
ISU tried in vain to play keep-up. Against a Loyola team that also has the ability to shut teams down, ISU’s 44% first-half shooting was pretty good, but against the 54% first-half onslaught from the Ramblers? It wasn’t enough. Loyola’s lead peaked at 18. ISU cut the halftime deficit to 42-28.
“Krutwig is a great passer. They cut well off the ball and Krutwig makes the right passes. We just struggled defensively,” LaRavia said.
In the second half, ISU saw the other side of Loyola’s coin – its defense.
Though was only outscored 23-21 in the second half, the larger point was that it was unable to score in bunches it would take to push the Ramblers. ISU only made 33.3% of its shots in the second half.
There was one 8-0 run, but no other surges to make the Ramblers sweat.
“It was frustrating. I missed a lot of easy ones at the rim. Those misses made it hard on us to get any momentum. They’re one of the best teams in the nation, so give them credit,” Key said.
ISU (15-10) completed its second consecutive .600 season in a row, the first time the program has accomplished that since the 2000-01 seasons and for only the third time in school history.
“We’re proud, especially all we had to go through with COVID. You never knew at the beginning of the season whether we’d play or not,” Key said. “We stuck with it and we’re a very mature team. Everyone handled their business the right way and worked hard every single day.”
Lansing did not comment on his job status (see related story) and said there’s been no meeting about it with ISU officials and there was not one scheduled as of Saturday.
Loyola moved on to play Drake in Sunday’s MVC Championship game. The Bulldogs defeated Missouri State 71-69 via a Joseph Yesufu layup with two seconds left.
