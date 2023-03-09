Mark Hopper was a standout athlete at Terre Haute North in the mid-1980s, playing basketball and also competing in baseball as a member of 1983 state runnerup team.
A few years after his high school careers ended, Hopper wanted to get involved in athletics again and chose officiating as that method.
Hopper’s 27 years of officiating have led him to five girls basketball state finals, four boys basketball state finals and two football state finals. He was honored as the 2017-18 Girls Basketball Official of the Year and the 2021-22 Boys Basketball Official of the Year.
Hopper was recently honored by the National Federation of State High School Associations Officials Association as one of eight “sectional” awards to top officials in various regions of the country.
A couple of veteran officials helped Hopper to get into the field several years ago.
“Tom McCullough kept pushing me into refereeing because he knew I played basketball,” Hopper recalls. “I just never had an interest in it, but he stayed on me and stayed on me until I finally took the test. I told him if I passed, fine, and if not to leave me alone.”
Hopper obviously passed the test, and he started working with former West Vigo athlete Charlie Funk. He eventually entered into a partnership with fellow new official P.J. Pitts.
“He asked if I wanted to partner up, and of course I said yes,” Hopper said. “After all these years, we still do a lot of games together.”
Like all officials, Hopper started off doing junior high games and eventually worked his way up to the varsity level.
“We did games at Rockville for Stan Gideon and for Jeff Eslinger at Riverton Parke,” Hopper recalls. “I started watching Tommy Rohr, Ron James and Mike Stoffers and some of the veterans and try to learn from them. I did the JV games, and I would stick around for the first half or the whole game to learn from them and pick their brain after the game.”
Seeing an eventual crisis level in the declining number of officials, Hopper has dedicated a significant amount of time to mentoring younger officials.
Another thing he has enjoyed watching over the years is the development of players as they progress through the ranks.
“Kids that I would see in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade I would see as we got to the varsity level,” he said. “It was amazing to see how far some kids came from a sixth or seventh grader to being a star at the varsity level.
“When I played at the high school level, most officials would talk to us about things,” Hopper added. “The attitude I have while officiating is if it didn’t happen around the ball and it was off ball that no one else in the gym probably saw it besides me. During a timeout or a dead ball, I go to the kid and say, ‘Hey, you know, you have to watch doing this because it could be a foul.’ ”
Hopper is known for his contribution to officiating associations and local professional organizations. He has dedicated a decade of his life as the football and basketball chair for the Wabash Valley Officials Association and served as the president from 2012 until 2014. He is also an Indiana High School Athletic Association clinician for basketball and football.
A Vigo County Highway Department worker by day, Hopper combines his love for family with his passion for athletics by coaching his grandkids’ baseball and softball teams.
“Mark Hopper possesses every quality we could ask for from an IHSAA official, person and representative of our association,” said Brian Lewis, IHSAA assistant commissioner. “Mark exhibits professionalism, hard work, dedication and love for education-based athletics every time he steps foot on the court or field.”
Hopper enjoys his side job and can frequently be seen laughing while engaging with players.
A large, thick-chested man with a shaved head, Hopper even received the nickname “Mr. Clean” several years ago for his likeness to the advertising icon.
“Chad Talpas [of Terre Haute South] gave me that nickname and it stuck,” he said. “I enjoy having a good time with the kids.”
The 57-year-old Hopper worked the Washington Sectional last week and is headed to Southridge on Saturday for the Linton-North Decatur regional game. He’ll continue to work as long as he’s healthy and it’s still fun.
“When you’re young, you think you can do it your whole life,” he said. “It’s good exercise and it’s a little bit of money too, The main reason I do it is that I love the game.”
