It was a plan three years in the making, but it wasn't publicly announced until Thursday evening during the Terre Haute North football awards program in the high school's auditorium.

Chris Barrett is retiring as the Patriots' head football coach. He compiled an 81-126 record in 19 seasons at North and a 109-158 mark in 25 seasons overall — including six at West Vigo (1996-2001) — where he replaced his father. Jay Barrett died unexpectedly at 59 after a preseason football practice in August 1996.

Chris Barrett, now 51, replaced the late Wayne Stahley after Stahley stepped down as North's coach following the 2001 season. Barrett's best season at North was 2013 when his team finished 10-3 after capturing Class 5A sectional and regional championships.

In 2020, the Patriots went 4-6 in 2020, during which the COVID-19 pandemic made the last few months more challenging than most.

One of Jay and Nancy Barrett's eight children, Chris played football at Rockville and West Vigo high schools and Indiana State University in his younger days.

Chris and his wife, Tracey, have six children of their own, two of whom played football for their father at North.

Chris Barrett's retirement was not a snap decision. He informed North principal Steve Joseph and athletic director Kris Painter of it about a year ago and stuck with his long-term plan.

Chris' intentions are expected to go before the Vigo County School Board on Nov. 16. From there, the coaching vacancy will be advertised and the search for his successor will begin.

Chris Barrett won't be picking that successor, but he'll recommend current defensive coordinator Alex Bettag be named the new North head football coach.

Chris said he'll miss the players more than anything over the next few seasons, but he'll still see them around from his dean's office.

Just not as often and not as their coach.

