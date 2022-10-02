Nathan Long won the Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament on Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute, dodging some last-hole mishaps that plagued a couple of his challengers for a three-shot win.

If there had been a Newcomer of the Year Award, Long would have won that in more decisive fashion.

Long lives in Reelsville, and recently started playing golf at Forest Park. The past two weekends were his first experience with the Classic and the first time he’d ever played Geneva Hills or Hulman Links. He’d played the country club once “a long time ago.”

“I never knew this guy until last week,” said tournament director Eddie Kanizer, “but he’s pretty solid.”

Long shot a 72 on Sunday and came from three shots behind for a victory that was not secure until two of his playing partners had mishaps on the 18th hole.

“I had some good holes and some bad holes,” Long summarized. “I had a good group of guys to play with . . . so I had a good time doing it.”

Second place became a four-way tie among third-round co-leaders Doug McDonald and Jon Royer, Rich Schelsky and Phillip Myers. Myers, the only past champion among the leaders, had the day’s best round with a 69 on his home course.

Mike Ball won the first flight by two shots over Kyle Wall, with Ryan Harmon third. Jim Jenkins won the open division by one shot over Alex Brooks, with Brian Downing third.

Chad Gann, who had the best score on the opening weekend, coasted to a 13-shot win in the senior championship flight, with Dave Wampler second and Scott Givens and Mark Harvey tied for third. Todd Hinkle won the senior division, with David Fell and Mark Fenton tied for second, and the super seniors division went to Mike Toney, trailed by Wayne Loughmiller and Chick Alumbaugh.

“We had good weather for it,” Kanizer said. “We’ll get together sometime this winter and see what we can do to make it better for next year.”

Championship Flight

292 — Long

295 — Myers, McDonald, Schelsky, Royer

300 — Klutey, E.Kanizer, Davis

301 — Stevenson

303 — Farris, Evans

306 — J.Winning

314 — T. Wampler

317 — J.P.Kanizer

320 — Payne

323 — Huisinga

First Flight

305 — Ball

307 — Wall

310 — Harmon

312 — Gmelich

314 — Johansen, Connor

315 — Miller

319 — C.Cassell

328 — Miley

333 — Moore

335 — N.Winning

337 — S.Cassell

346 — Kyle

349 — Payton, Skwortz

400 — Heaton

405 — Kuhdayer

Open Division

348 — Jenkins

349 — Brooks

358 — Downing

360 — Price

366 — Rosselli

369 — Gardner

373 — Dighton

Senior Championship Flight

297 — Gann

309 — D.Wampler

312 — Givens, Harvey

313 — Shouse

317 — Chambers

327 — Glidwell

329 — Fossi

330 — Richmond

332 — Dickens

Senior Division

316 — Hinkle

320 — Fenton, Fell

324 — Jackson

337 — Smithson

341 — Frazier

344 — Doug Wood

346 — Dan Wood

358 — Weaver

371 — Clark

374 — Symon

Super Senior Division

302 — Toney

311 — Loughmiller

314 — Alumbaugh

316 — Parker

319 — Jones

326 — Peoples

331 — Harmon

334 — Payne

348 — Brown

350 — D.Cassell

354 — Buell

365 — Calvert

Several players withdrew and did not complete the tournament

