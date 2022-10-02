Nathan Long won the Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament on Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute, dodging some last-hole mishaps that plagued a couple of his challengers for a three-shot win.
If there had been a Newcomer of the Year Award, Long would have won that in more decisive fashion.
Long lives in Reelsville, and recently started playing golf at Forest Park. The past two weekends were his first experience with the Classic and the first time he’d ever played Geneva Hills or Hulman Links. He’d played the country club once “a long time ago.”
“I never knew this guy until last week,” said tournament director Eddie Kanizer, “but he’s pretty solid.”
Long shot a 72 on Sunday and came from three shots behind for a victory that was not secure until two of his playing partners had mishaps on the 18th hole.
“I had some good holes and some bad holes,” Long summarized. “I had a good group of guys to play with . . . so I had a good time doing it.”
Second place became a four-way tie among third-round co-leaders Doug McDonald and Jon Royer, Rich Schelsky and Phillip Myers. Myers, the only past champion among the leaders, had the day’s best round with a 69 on his home course.
Mike Ball won the first flight by two shots over Kyle Wall, with Ryan Harmon third. Jim Jenkins won the open division by one shot over Alex Brooks, with Brian Downing third.
Chad Gann, who had the best score on the opening weekend, coasted to a 13-shot win in the senior championship flight, with Dave Wampler second and Scott Givens and Mark Harvey tied for third. Todd Hinkle won the senior division, with David Fell and Mark Fenton tied for second, and the super seniors division went to Mike Toney, trailed by Wayne Loughmiller and Chick Alumbaugh.
“We had good weather for it,” Kanizer said. “We’ll get together sometime this winter and see what we can do to make it better for next year.”
Championship Flight
292 — Long
295 — Myers, McDonald, Schelsky, Royer
300 — Klutey, E.Kanizer, Davis
301 — Stevenson
303 — Farris, Evans
306 — J.Winning
314 — T. Wampler
317 — J.P.Kanizer
320 — Payne
323 — Huisinga
First Flight
305 — Ball
307 — Wall
310 — Harmon
312 — Gmelich
314 — Johansen, Connor
315 — Miller
319 — C.Cassell
328 — Miley
333 — Moore
335 — N.Winning
337 — S.Cassell
346 — Kyle
349 — Payton, Skwortz
400 — Heaton
405 — Kuhdayer
Open Division
348 — Jenkins
349 — Brooks
358 — Downing
360 — Price
366 — Rosselli
369 — Gardner
373 — Dighton
Senior Championship Flight
297 — Gann
309 — D.Wampler
312 — Givens, Harvey
313 — Shouse
317 — Chambers
327 — Glidwell
329 — Fossi
330 — Richmond
332 — Dickens
Senior Division
316 — Hinkle
320 — Fenton, Fell
324 — Jackson
337 — Smithson
341 — Frazier
344 — Doug Wood
346 — Dan Wood
358 — Weaver
371 — Clark
374 — Symon
Super Senior Division
302 — Toney
311 — Loughmiller
314 — Alumbaugh
316 — Parker
319 — Jones
326 — Peoples
331 — Harmon
334 — Payne
348 — Brown
350 — D.Cassell
354 — Buell
365 — Calvert
Several players withdrew and did not complete the tournament
