Long day at LaVern Gibson course

With the first cross country race starting at 10:30 a.m. and the final race kicking off at 9:30 p.m., the LaVern Gibson Championship Course experienced the longest day of its 2022 running season Saturday.
And nobody could be heard complaining.
There were two separate meets — the Indiana Middle School Championships (3 kilometers for all eight races) early and the Nike XC Town Twilight meet for high school runners (5K for all six races) under the lights in the evening.
The Twilight event drew some of the top high school teams and runners from the Midwest and beyond.
The fields were so loaded that some of the Wabash Valley's best runners did not crack the top 100 in their races.
The fields were so loaded that Race of Champions girls winner Cierra O'Shea of Madison Central, Ky., was timed in 16 minutes and 52.1 seconds, making her only the fourth high school female ever to beat 17 minutes for 5K at the Gibson course.
The fields were so loaded that Otis Campbell from "The Andy Griffith Show" whined that he was leaving early because he couldn't keep up. . . . OK, just kidding on that one.
(If you're too young to understand an Otis Campbell reference, Google him.)
Seriously, there were some serious runners gliding through the grass Saturday.
For the Nike event, the final two races were the biggies — the Race of Champions for girls and Race of Champions for boys.
Prospect, Ill. (team) and O'Shea (individual) claimed championship honors for the girls. Among Valley teams, Northview placed 17th, Terre Haute South 26th and Terre Haute North 27.
But arguably the biggest Valley news from the girls race was the seventh-place finish of Marshall (Ill.) freshman Molly Farrell (17:49.1).
For Northview, junior Ellia Hayes placed 44th overall (39th among runners eligible to score team points). Her time was 18:59.6.
"I would say that this race was a lot of fun," Hayes told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I felt really good. I've been sick this past week and I thought it was going to hold me back, but it didn’t.
"That was the best race I have ever had at LaVern. I had a lot of fun."
One of her teammates who probably won't remember this meet as her most fun at LaVern Gibson is junior Gnister Grant, whose time and placement were well below her norms.
She's not giving up, though, because she knows there were solid reasons — not excuses — for her sub-par performance Saturday night.
"So the race didn't go well for me today," she admitted. "I do have a sinus infection right now and I have been struggling with my iron too, so that definitely affected the way I raced today.
"But it's OK because we want to be healthy for semistate and state. Right now isn't as important. I am really proud of my teammates today, though. We ran well as a team. We all worked together, so I'm really proud of us."
So is Northview girls coach Tim Rayle.
"I feel great about our team performance overall," he said. "We had many season bests tonight. Ellia has been focused on being under 19 and cranked it out. Halle [Miller] was able to break 19:30, which was also a goal for this course.
"Maisie [Eldridge] is back to racing strong after a few weeks of battling illness."
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South girls coach Jon Lee thought the Braves raced as well as they could against a field stronger than what they'd see at the state finals.
"I'm absolutely thrilled with the direction the team is going," Lee emphasized. "Out of our 12 runners this evening, we had 11 season-best times. Of those, seven are lifetime bests.
"To be able to do that at this course speaks for itself. Perfect conditions and the atmosphere of the lights made for a special night. This was our best team race of the year as we move into the postseason.
"At the beginning of the season, I knew we were young and inexperienced at the levels we would need to be at, but the girls have learned and their confidence should continue to soar into the next few weekends."
Winning the Race of Champions honors for boys were Carmel senior Kole Mathison (14:51.7) and Jesuit New Orleans team-wise.
Boys teams representing the Wabash Valley were Northview (30th), Terre Haute South (32nd) and Terre Haute North (34th). Making the most noise individually was North senior Dylan Zeck, who placed 80th overall (78th among runners eligible to score team points) with a time of 16:09.9.
Even though nobody from Northview, South or North challenged Mathison for the lead, they made sure they had fun and worked on improving their times.
"The boys took advantage of great weather, a firm and fast course and a ton of great competition," said South boys coach Josh Lee, Jon's brother.
"With 10 of 12 lifetime bests, my young crew is taking a lot of confidence into the postseason. We have had a couple of little things hold us back from a full top five over the last few weeks like we are capable of. But we were full strength tonight and it showed as we had a top-five average that was about 25 seconds faster than we have been all season.
"The boys are excited to return to this course next [Saturday] for the sectional championship."
Speaking of that sectional, start times are 10 a.m. for the girls and 10:45 for the boys. Participating schools will be Clay City, Linton, North Central, Northview, Owen Valley, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Shakamak, South Vermillion, Sullivan, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
