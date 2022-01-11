Zoe Stewart pours in school-record 45 points for Patriots

Murray State-bound senior Zoe Stewart broke the Terre Haute North High School single-game points record for girls basketball for the second time in a row Tuesday evening.
On Saturday, she tallied 42 against Southport. Against visiting Marshall (Ill.) on Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 Stewart fired in 45 points to eclipse her own mark.
North defeated the Lions 72-64. Kai Engledow had 21 points and Adi Scott chipped in with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Marshall.
