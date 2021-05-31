Zentko good to the last drop as Northview romps in sectional title win

Northview pitcher Dylan Zentko was good to the last drop for the Knights on Monday during their pair of Class 3A North Montgomery baseball sectional games.
Zentko was called upon to pitch as the Knights survived a harrowing extra-inning contest against Frankfort in its afternoon semifinal. Less than two hours after the conclusion of that game, Zenko toed the slab again in the championship contest against host North Montgomery.
Just six pitches shy of the IHSAA-mandated one-day pitch count, Zentko stymied the Chargers, and hit a home run too, as the Knights' bats came alive in a 13-0 romp ended by the 10-run rule in the fifth inning.
For Northview, it won its 10th all-time baseball sectional championship, though it's first since 2017. The semifinal win over Frankfort was likely the catalyst for the cruise control Northview was able to kick into for its easy sectional title game win.
Frankfort led Northview 4-2 after five innings as the Hot Dogs tried to pull the second upset of the day at the sectional after North Montgomery toppled two-loss Lebanon in the first game. The Knights tied the game in the seventh to force extra innings and then exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning to punch their sectional title game ticket.
The Knights fed off that momentum against the Chargers.
"It was one of those things that once we got going, it came in bunches. When you're hitting it you feel better in the box and I think our guys saw the ball better," Northview coach Craig Trout said.
Zentko had momentum to feed off too. He pitched three-plus innings against Frankfort and would likely only be able to go five against the Chargers. As it turned out? That's all that was required of any Northview pitcher.
"After coming in that first game, I was worried because I thought my arm might get stiff, but after warming up, I felt good and I was ready to rock 'n roll," Zentko said.
Trout was pleased the game could be wrapped in five to allow Zentko to complete his effort. He allowed two hits and struck out eight in the sectional title clash.
"Dylan got a lot of confidence. He said he wanted the ball. He had six pitches left [in his IHSAA-mandated pitch count at games' end] and he got it done efficiently," Trout noted.
As for Northview's offense? The Knights pounded 14 hits in five innings, including three home runs. Every starting Knight had at least one hit or a RBI.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the second after a one-out Landon Carr double. He scored on an error, and then Seth Rounds, who reached on the error, scored via a single by Keegan Garrison.
Northview (17-4) broke the game open with a four-run third — Nate Rissler's home run to right was the big blow. The game was clinched with a seven-run fifth inning. Zentko hit a solo blast to start the inning and Gavin Morris's long, three-run home run to left was more than enough to force the 10-run rule.
Northview will play Western Indiana Conference rival Edgewood at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Danville Regional. Trout is pleased that this group got its chance at glory, especially after the 2020 season was lost to everyone.
"This group didn't play at all last year. People expect things from our program and we delivered. This group was resilient and tough. It's a special group coming out of a crazy circumstance and I couldn't be more proud of them," Trout said.
NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) - Edwards 3b 3-1-1-0, Lear lf 4-1-2-1, Morris 2b 4-2-2-3, Zentko p 4-2-3-1, Moody pr 0-0-0-0, Carr ss 4-2-1-0, Rounds 1b 2-2-1-1, Rissler dh 2-1-2-3, Jones pr 0-1-0-0, Garrison c 3-0-1-1, Johnson pr 0-0-0-0, Abbott cf 3-1-1-1, Harper rf 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-13-14-11.
NORTH MONTGOMERY (AB-R-H-RBI) - Jak. Kirsch p-ss 2-0-0-0, Jar. Kirsch lf 2-0-0-0, Sulc 2b 2-0-0-0, Dyson cf 2-0-2-0, Braun c 1-0-0-0, Walters ss 2-0-0-0, Galloway rf 2-0-0-0, Martin 3b-p-1b 2-0-0-0, Verduin 1b-p 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-0-2-0.
Northview=024=07=-=13
North Montgomery=000=0X=-=0
E - Martin. LOB - Nv 3, NM 3. 2B - Carr. HR - Morris, Zentko, Rissler. SF - Rounds. SB - Edwards, Abbott. CS - Lear (PK).
Northview=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Zentko (W)=5=2=0=0=0=8
North Montgomery=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Jak. Kirsch (L)=2 2/3=6=6=5=0=0
Martin=2=7=7=7=1=0
Verduin=1/3=1=0=0=0=0
HBP - by Kirsch (Rissler). WP - Zentko; Martin. PK - Kirsch.
Next - Northview (17-4) plays Edgewood in a Class 3A Danville Regional semifinal on Saturday. North Montgomery finished 16-14.
